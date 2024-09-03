Station 19 and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Jay Hayden is set to bring his skills to CBS’s hit procedural FBI: International as a recurring character in the upcoming fourth season. Hayden will portray Agent Tyler Booth, a sharp and charismatic agent based in Budapest who seeks help on a case, as per a report by Deadline. Fans can expect to see Hayden debut in the latter part of the season. Season 4 of FBI: International is scheduled to return on October 15, featuring a major change in the lead role. Jesse Lee Soffer will step into the role of Wesley Mitchell, the new supervisory special agent and head of the International Fly Team, following the exit of Luke Kleintank. The show, which is the third iteration of the FBI franchise, follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team.

Hayden’s addition to the FBI: International cast comes after his seven-season run on ABC’s Station 19, where he portrayed the beloved character Travis Montgomery. His other notable TV credits include recurring roles on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, SEAL Team, and guest appearances on One Day at a Time, Criminal Minds, and Battleground. On the big screen, Hayden has starred in films such as Wild Oats alongside Jessica Lange, Demi Moore, and Shirley MacLaine, and The House Bunny opposite Anna Faris.

The series also stars Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Christina Wolfe, and Eva-Jane Willis, with Teri Polo joining the cast in Season 3. FBI: International is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios, with executive producers including Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Ernesto Alcalde, and Peter Jankowski.

What's 'FBI: International' About?

FBI: International is the third installment in the FBI franchise, created by Wolf. The show focuses on the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, who are headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Their primary mission is to track and neutralize threats against American citizens abroad, often working in collaboration with foreign law enforcement agencies. The team travels across Europe and beyond, putting their lives on the line to ensure the safety and security of U.S. citizens around the world.

As FBI: International gears up for its fourth season, Hayden’s arrival promises to add even more intrigue and depth to the show’s intense story. Stay tuned to see how Agent Tyler Booth fits into the high-stakes world of the International Fly Team.

FBI: International Season 4 premieres on CBS on October 15. Catch upon past seasons on Paramount+.

FBI: International Elite agents of the FBI's International division travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Release Date September 21, 2021 Creator Dick Wolf, Derek Haas Cast Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto Main Genre Crime Seasons 3

