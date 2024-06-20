The Big Picture Jesse Lee Soffer joins FBI: International as a series regular for Season 4, stepping into a leadership role within the Fly Team.

FBI: International follows elite FBI agents who travel the world to protect Americans from international threats, working alongside Interpol.

Soffer will introduce a new character that adds to the team's dynamic in the upcoming season.

While Jesse Lee Soffer's future on Chicago P.D. seems dimmer, he will remain in the Dick Wolf family. Deadline reports that Lee Soffer has joined FBI: International as a series regular for Season 4. This comes after Luke Kleintank exited the series in Season 3, and Lee Soffer fills the spot left in the Fly Team's leadership. He will not reprise his Jay Halstead character from Chicago P.D. but will play an all-new character whose details have yet to be revealed.

Soffer is the second One Chicago alum to join FBI: International following Colin Donell's appearance in Season 3. Similar to Donell's casting, the character will be built from scratch but will have a longer arc and deeper focus as he comes to fill Agent Forrester's spot. Despite several high-profile departures in Season 3, FBI: International was renewed for a new season alongside its FBI family members. The new season is set to premiere this fall and will be quite the change for viewers with all the new faces and the missing old ones.

Where You May Have Seen Jesse Lee Soffer Before

Close

Soffer is best known for playing Detective Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D. and other shows in the One Chicago universe. He played the character for nine seasons before exiting abruptly in Season 10. While his time playing Halstead might have ended, he didn't stray away from the show, returning several times to direct. He recently directed the 12th episode of Season 11. He also starred in one season of The Mob Doctor on Fox among several other shows.

Following his exit from Chicago P.D., the show brought in Benjamin Levy Aguilar to fill the empty spot in Intelligence. His character was married to Tracy Spiridakos', who also left the show last season. While production is yet to confirm if this is the case, there are talks to recruit Bojana Nocakovic's Petrovic to fill the vacancy next season. Chicago P.D. and the rest of the One Chicago have been renewed for new seasons and are set to premiere this fall.

Catch up with past seasons of FBI: International on Paramount+ before Season 4 debuts come fall.

