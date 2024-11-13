[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of FBI: International.]

The fourth episode of Season 4 of the CBS drama series FBI: International, entitled “The Unwinnable War,” saw tech analyst Special Agent Amanda Tate (Christina Wolfe) out in the field on her first undercover mission. Joining Supervisory Special Agent Wes Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) and the Fly Team in Spain to investigate a D.E.A. special agent suspected of being dirty, she put a different set of skills to use, sparking the interest of Agent Daniel Lopez (Bobby Soto) and utilizing her ability to speak fluent Spanish to get the answers they needed.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Wolfe, who joined the FBI franchise series in its third season, was grateful for the opportunity to take her character out in the field and see her succeed in a mission. She talked about the amazing surprise of finding out about the episode, the experience she had joining the show and jumping in with her co-stars, no longer being the newest cast member with the addition of Soffer in Season 4, what Tate thinks of their new team leader, why she enjoyed the episode’s car scene between Tate and Lopez, working out the big fight scene, and whether we might ever see her go out in the field again.

Collider: How did you find out about this episode and what you would be doing in it? Do you have conversations ahead of time, so that you knew this was coming up or did you get very surprised by this direction with your character?

CHRISTINA WOLFE: I was surprised. We get the episodes as they come out and it was just the most amazing surprise. I loved the episode. As soon as I read it, I reached out to (writer) Wade [McIntyre] and I was just so excited to get started. I thought he wrote an incredible episode, and I was very, very grateful.

Had you ever planted any seeds of wanting to get out in the field if an opportunity ever came up?

WOLFE: I think I did say that I’d like to go to Madrid because that is where my family is based and it’s where I grew up. And then, when I saw it was in the script, I was like, “No way. Madrid.” Although we didn’t go to Madrid, in the end. It was filmed in Budapest.

You joined this series in Season 3. What was it like to come in and be the new guy, find your character’s dynamic among the other already established characters, and figure out where you also fit with the cast? Is it a situation where you just are thrown in the deep end and you go because the show is already moving ahead?

WOLFE: Yeah. That’s a good question. Yes, the answer is that you do just throw yourself in and you learn as you go. You learn from your castmates how it works and how it all comes together. Tate and I were both new, and we were both thrown into this fast-paced, pressurized situation. I think it was fun to have that parallel with Tate, actually.

Having had that experience as the new cast member, what was it like to then welcome Jesse Lee Soffer this season in his role and see how he fits in with everyone? What’s it been like to add his character to the mix? How has he changed the vibe and energy of everything?

WOLFE: It’s a new dynamic because it’s a new character and he’s the new leader, so it’s gonna have ripple effects. He’s a bit of a cowboy. He’s not as by-the-book. He ruffles some feathers, with Smitty in particular, which I think is quite fun to watch because they do things differently. You need people in the team to have different approaches and different strategies because everybody adds a different and an important dimension. And working with Jesse has been absolutely amazing because he’s very talented and hard-working and super experienced, and he really understands what’s needed in the scene. He’ll read the scene and he’ll understand it immediately, and he has all these great instincts. It’s fun to watch him work and it’s fun to collaborate with him.

One of the things I like about his character is that he seems to just trust the team and accept that they’re capable, as opposed to trying to test them or make them prove themselves in some way. What do you think your character thinks of him, as a leader, as a co-worker, and just as a human?

WOLFE: She’s not qualified for this position. She doesn’t have undercover training. But he sees that she can do it, and she responds well to that because she also thinks she can do it. So, to have a leader that believes in her is what she needs, in order to push herself to realize what she’s capable of. I think they work very well together.

This series has a group of female characters that are there to really support each other. They’re not undermining each other in any way. What is that like to be a part of?

WOLFE: Oh, I feel so lucky. They’re such a wonderful group of human beings to begin with, and then they’re also very talented actors. It’s fun finding your place within that team. It’s a dream come true.

It’s definitely nice to see that female camaraderie. In this episode, you can see how supportive this team is of each other.

WOLFE: Which is so key. It’s inspiring. They work really well together. I don’t think Tate would have been able to pull this off without the support of Vo. That relationship was really important, especially in this episode.

For Special Agent Tate, Getting Out in the Field Was the Cherry on Top of Her Dream Job

Your character is someone that we’re used to doing her thing with tech with the digital world. She comes through under immense pressure, but she’s typically looking at a computer screen. Is that something that she’s been happy with? Would she have been fine with this never having come up or do you think she’s someone that really has wanted to do this?

WOLFE: I think she would have been fine with it never having come up because what she really wanted was to be part of this FBI team to begin with, and when she got this role, that was her dream role. It’s what she’s so good at. She really is so good at her job. Apart from everything else, this was what she wanted and it’s a cherry on top that she’s able to then, within this job, find other strengths of hers and develop other skills, which is perfect to be able to be given the room to grow.

I love that after doubting herself, she then puts this guy that they’re investigating, Agent Daniel Lopez, in his place by correcting his Spanish. Was that a fun moment to have?

WOLFE: I thought it was very fun that she was able to do that. But also, you’re right, she does very confidently put him in his place. There are elements of her where she’s afraid and she’s new to this, but she does have a bravado and an impulsivity. She saw how she might have to be, in order to get his attention, and it worked. It could have backfired.

This is a show that has high stakes. It tends to have a lot of action. And then, you go out in the field and you have a fairly long scene sitting in a car. How do you feel about car scenes? You can’t really do anything physically, so they tend to be all about dialogue and reactions. What was it like to shoot that scene?

WOLFE: It’s very much about the dialogue and reactions, but actors love playing with that. I absolutely loved the car scene because, even like that, they feel very real. You’re not standing on a mark, I don’t have the screens around me, and I’m basically living as a person out in the world, so it feels real. I really enjoyed that. And also, when we saw how they set up the car scene with the LED screens behind it, I’ve never seen that before. I’m always amazed at how magic of filmmaking works. I’m still starry eyed when I go to work.

At the end of this episode, there’s a very tense moment when Lopez goes after Tate. There’s a pretty physical fight where you’re being thrown around and held up against a wall and choked. What was that like to shoot? How did you work all of that out?

WOLFE: The way it worked, this time at least, was that we went to set and the stunt team had put together the sequence for us to see. You watch them enact it, and then they’re like, “And now you’re gonna do it.” They’re brilliant. They’re really so good at what they do. Our stunt coordinator, Ken Barefield, and the stunt performers, are all just a really talented bunch of people and they get the best out of you. And then, everything that you can’t do, they do. It just works seamlessly. It’s a lot of fun and a privilege to be a part of.

What’s it like to be in a moment like that, when your co-star has his hand around your throat, and then you have to grab something and hit him in the head?

WOLFE: The way that works is that, when he was choking me, I put my hands over his hands and I was the one pushing towards me. I was doing all the work of the strangulation. He’s actually pulling away. There’s tension, but it’s the opposite tension than what you’re expecting. You feel very in control. As the character, she was completely overwhelmed and just trying to survive. I love the fact that she actually manages to hit him over the head and defend herself because, in that moment, it doesn’t look like she can.

I really liked the interaction between Tate and Wes at the end, where she tells him she thinks that he didn’t think she had it in her to be out in the field, and he says that she just had to convince herself of it. Do you think she’ll want to get out in the field again? Is she really just fine with being where she is?

WOLFE: I think she’d be lying to herself if she pretended that was it. The seed’s been planted. She’s been told that she is capable. She feels a sense of empowerment. Her daughter sees how happy she is, at the end, but she also loves her job in the office and she loves her life with her daughter. I think that she will have to find a way to maybe do both or find a happy medium in which she feels comfortable.

