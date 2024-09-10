The greatest change to the Fly Team when FBI: International returns for Season 4 this October is that the team will be under the leadership of someone new. Supervisory Agent Wesley "Wes" Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) takes over from Supervisory Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank), who is now on the run with his mother. Details about the upcoming season premiere, "A Leader, Not a Tourist," tease the new boss driven to the team by his strongest desire. The images from the episode show the team meeting their new boss, who is nothing like they're used to. Here's the official logline:

"The Fly Team is introduced to Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell when his partner is shot in Los Angeles and the suspects flee to Budapest, sending Mitchell overseas."

The New 'FBI: International' Boss Does His Own Thing

Close

Jesse Lee Soffer takes over from Luke Kleintank, who exited the series in Season 3. Describing the character to Entertainment Weekly, Lee Soffer said, "He [Wes] sort of flies by the seat of his pants." He added that "[Wes] has a really carefree attitude about it, and he's just going to do his thing, and he's a breath of fresh air. He's a lot of fun." When Wes joins the team, he's pursuing a suspect who shot his partner and fled to Budapest. Wes is described as having "impeccable instincts and unconventional tactics fuel his drive to stop at nothing to achieve justice." He's dealing with some personal issues with his girlfriend.

The images feature Wes with the team members, Vo especially. Showrunner Matt Olmstead revealed that Wes is not a total stranger, since he has a connection to the team through Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto). They have a history that will unfold throughout the season. The images feature the rest of the team members without Forrester. It is unclear whether they will work on a separate case or join in Wes' hunt for his suspect. But since he's the boss, he gets to decide.

FBI: International Season 4 cast consists of Lee Soffer, Carter Redwood as Andre Rains, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate, and Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garrettson. Station 19 star Jay Hayden is set to appear later in the season as Tyler Booth, an "intelligent and charismatic agent" seeking the help of the Fly Team with a case.

Catch the FBI: International Season 4 premiere on Tuesday, October 15, on CBS. FBI begins CBS' FBI Tuesdays at 8 p.m., followed by FBI: International at 9 p.m. and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m.

FBI: International Elite agents of the FBI's International division travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Release Date September 21, 2021 Cast Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto Seasons 3 Creator Dick Wolf, Derek Haas Main Genre Crime

Watch on Paramount+