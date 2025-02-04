Everything's coming up Tyler Booth in the latest episode of FBI: International. Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek at the new Season 4 installment, titled "Keep Calm and Deliver the Biotoxin" that has Jay Hayden's character ready to celebrate with his old pal Wes (Jesse Lee Soffer) after getting some big news. Although the former Station 19 star has only been with the Fly Team for a few episodes as he sought their help in apprehending a most wanted criminal, he's already getting a promotion that will change his life forever. Though the crew has had their fair share of doubts about agent Tyler Booth, the news has Wes ecstatic for him and what the new job means for his future.

The video opens with Wes walking in to grab Tyler, who's getting a few practice putts in during his downtime. Before they can head back, Tyler breaks the news — he's getting promoted to GS-14 and, better yet, the office he put in for is located in Philadelphia near where his daughter Charlotte goes to school. After getting a 90-day assignment to the Fly Team, it's a dream job offer that finally gets his career jumpstarted after years of stagnation, and he credits Wes for it all thanks to his help with the interviews. The two hug it out, though Tyler still wants to keep it under wraps since, technically, the director still has to sign off, but the career board has assured him he's a lock to get the call. Before he can head to his new desk, however, Wes offers to bring him along on one last ride.

Season 4, Episode 10 has a lot going on beyond Tyler's promotion. Popping champagne will have to wait as the Fly Team is called into action to protect the daughter of a Russian biochemist who was assassinated after trying to flee the country with his highly sensitive biotoxins research. His final wish was for her to deliver the information into the hands of a trusted American microbiologist who would make much better use of it. Stepping up to the plate to help with this operation will be Andre (Carter Redwood), who will be thrust right into the thick of danger to ensure the safety of both the research and the daughter. In the meantime, Wes will hang back to help out Vo (Vanessa Vidotto) as she continues to recover from being shot in the midseason finale last year. The episode is written by Wade McIntyre and directed by Steve Robin.

'FBI: International' Is Setting Up a Big Clash With Tyler and Smitty

Last year, before he made his FBI: International debut, Hayden sat down for an interview with Screen Rant where he shared that, among the Fly Team, one particular member was going to spar with him more than any other — Smitty (Eva Jane Willis). "Smitty and Booth are going to be two waves that crash into each other," he said at the time, and now Episode 10 is about to see that come to a head as Tyler learns that she could jeopardize his promotion. With that added wrinkle, the drama is about to run higher than ever among the crew. Tyler hasn't necessarily been a perfect angel while working with them — especially in how he's fueled some of Wes's worst instincts — and that could come back to bite him depending on what Smitty can do.

FBI: International Season 4, Episode 10 premieres tonight on CBS at 9 p.m. ET. Check out the exclusive sneak peek in the player above.