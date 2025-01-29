Andre Raines (Carter Redwood) is not catching a break in the second half of FBI: International. After being held captive by a depraved killer, Andre managed to free himself, but in FBI: International Season 4, Episode 10, "Keep Calm and Deliver the Biotoxins," there is someone else relying on him for safety. The next mission puts Andre on a collision course with the Russians when a defecting scientist escapes with important research. After his death, it falls on Andre to keep his daughter safe to deliver the biotoxins safely to another scientist, according to the official logline below. CBS released a sneak peek of his uphill tasks as he tries to prevent a catastrophe when the Russians decide they must get that research by any means necessary.

"When a Russian biochemist is assassinated for trying to defect with his highly sensitive biotoxins research, the Fly Team springs into action to protect his daughter, whose father’s last wish was that she get his research to a trusted American microbiologist. Meanwhile, Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) stays behind to help Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) during her recovery, and Booth (Jay Hayden) clashes with Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis) when he finds out she could jeopardize his promotion."

This Is Not Your Regular Protection Detail

Wes recaps the details of Andre's mission in the video above. He must protect the research until it gets into the rightful hands. That's easier said than done because there are samples of a biotoxin in a briefcase, and it must be handled with all the care in the world. Andre must also keep Yulia Sviridov (Sofia Shallai), the daughter of the murdered Russian scientist who comes as a package deal with the briefcase. The video teases a tricky situation when Andre is cornered, and his only play is to try to reason with the bad guys. "If you shoot me and I drop this, it kills us all," he says. Will they hear him?

After going through a rough couple of days, Vo is fine. She gets some support from her boss and team members during recovery. "Our show is a very fast-paced show. I don’t think it dwells so much on that, and we’re always onto the next case. But from what I can say, she’s in good spirits about it all. I think she has a great support system," Vidotto told TV Insider of this arc, teasing fast resolution in the coming episode. Meanwhile, the logline teases some conflict between Smitty and Booth. It's unclear how the former could jeopardize the latter's promotion, but it doesn't take a genius to notice that Booth has not exactly acted in the best manner and is encouraging the worst instincts in Wes.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays to watch new episodes of FBI: International. You can catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.