Some people take promises very seriously, and depending on whom the promise was made to, it can become a sacred duty. In FBI: International Season 4, Episode 10, "Keep Calm and Deliver the Biotoxin," the Fly Team's task is to protect the daughter of a murdered Russian biochemist who has important research to deliver to an American scientist. He left the research to his daughter, and she promised to ensure it's delivered if it's the last thing she does. CBS released a sneak peek from the February 4 episode, showing just how serious Yulia Sviridov (Sofia Shallai) is about protecting her father's research. Meanwhile, conflict develops in the team, according to the logline below.

"When a Russian biochemist is assassinated for trying to defect with his highly sensitive biotoxins research, the Fly Team springs into action to protect his daughter, whose father’s last wish was that she get his research to a trusted American microbiologist. Meanwhile, Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) stays behind to help Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) during her recovery, and Booth (Jay Hayden) clashes with Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis) when he finds out she could jeopardize his promotion."

A Promise is a Debt, and Yulia Wants to Repay Hers

Smitty and Andre (Carter Redwood) make contact with Yulia in the video above. They inform her they've been sent by Dr. Chang, an American doctor who was supposed to get the research, but he sent them to ensure Yulia's safety before he arrives. Yulia is skeptical and decides she won't deal with anyone except Dr. Chang. Their plan to take the documents and keep them safe is a non-starter with Yulia, and she shows how she plans to ensure she's not separated from the case carrying the documents. "Where it goes, I go. That was my father's final wish; I'm not betraying that," she says as she shows them the cuffs connecting her and the case. Additionally, the case has a lock combination only she knows. "If you or anyone else tries to take it, you'll have to drag my dead body," she says without mincing her words.

According to the episode's promo, the task is to protect Yulia and the case because the Russians arrive to retrieve it. Everything escalates when they later learn the case was not carrying research but a dangerous sample of the biotoxin that can kill anyone in the vicinity if the vials break. A tough job becomes even more delicate. Will Andre succeed in keeping Yulia and the biotoxins safe until they are in the right hands?

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 4, to watch the episode and find out. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.