Too many times, TV audiences have seen a potential TV couple foreshadowed as "just friends," and suspicions are high that this might well be the case for the FBI: International pair Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) and Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell's (Jesse Lee Soffer). Further stocking the suspicion is the fact that these two have previously known each other before Wes arrived on the scene at Season 4's start. "There’s just a deeper connection, because we’ve known each other previously, and he’s trained me since when I knew nothing," Vidotto recently teased of their evolving relationship but could that "connection" potentially lead to something even more between the pair? Vidotto has issued a response that somehow tilts towards the affirmative.

FBI: International has already toyed with the idea of Wes and Vo becoming a thing which can be interpreted as the creator's way of testing the waters. In Season 4, Episode 5, "The Future is Looking Bright," the Fly Team jets to Warsaw, Poland, where they look to uncover a dating scam when an American citizen disappears after signing up for a dating app alongside the Ukranian woman with whom he was matched. The episode uncovers all the horrors and potential dangers that can arise when using the app. However, despite his experience in Warsaw, Wes who is now single following his split with his LA girlfriend, looks to a dating app for his next girlfriend. Upon signing up, he's matched with several women who don't quite catch his fancy, but when the search pulls up Vo as a match, he hesitates to swipe over and even keeps the option a secret from Andre, who introduced him to the app.

That moment from episode 5, screams foreshadowing and certainly did plant the seeds in the hearts of fans, and now they want answers. When thrown the question of a potential romance between Vo and Wes in a recent ScreenRant interview, Vidotto gave an uncertain but teasing response, saying: "I don't know. TV is TV and writers have their crazy, bold, big ideas. [Laughs] Which is amazing and what makes the show. But I don't know. That would be interesting. Anything is possible with co-workers and whatnot. Yeah, he was my training agent, but I think maybe just more of a friendship vibe. But who knows?"

Close

A Wes and Vo relationship won't be out of character for the procedural show as we've previously seen an instance where a subordinate and her boss formed a romantic relationship. Season 1 had Special Agent Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed) developing the hots for the departed Fly Team leader, Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank), so it wouldn't be unusual to see the show go there once again. For now, it appears the show is slowly building to the moment when they can develop feelings for each other. They're beginning to develop trust with Wes is starting to be vulnerable with Vo, letting her in on details about his past.

The next FBI: International Season 4, Episode 10, "Keep Calm and Deliver the Biotoxins" airs on Wednesday, February 5th on CBS.