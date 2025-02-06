Oftentimes, when one thinks about the confines of an institution of learning, it can be viewed as a pretty safe place. However, as real life events have shown, in more ways than one, that is not often the case. In FBI: International Season 4, Episode 11, “Veritas Fidelis,” the Fly Team's task is to confront the dark side of academia and get some justice for the young life it stole prematurely. This case will take the team to the British Isles, to the United Kingdom in particular, where Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell's (Jesse Lee Soffer) and his team will have to confront elitist traditions. The logline below puts into context exactly the nature of the case in hand for the Fly Team.

"When an American student is found dead at a prestigious U.K. university, the Fly Team investigates an infamous secret society; Smitty's personal history with the school comes to a head when she's confronted with the same old-world elitism."

This Case Brings Back A Lot of Ghosts for Smithy

The clip kicks off with the Fly Team crossing the English Channel and turning up at an old, prestigious university in the UK. Here they will be investigating the mysterious murder of an American female student. Soon enough, the team discovers that the student was part of one of the UK's oldest secret societies, named the Covington Club. The Fly Team also quickly realizes that the university's authorities are trying to stonewall their investigation, protecting the club and its student members. There is also the added ingredient of Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis), having some bit of personal history with the university. This adds an emotional layer to the episode, transitioning the investigation into something even more. While Wes and his team have to deal with the complexities of this high-stakes investigation. Smithy will have to confront and grapple with the ghosts from her past.

Most of the cases handled by the Fly Team are incredibly tasking and dangerous, as Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) realized recently. However, back in the saddle and on the mend, Vo is back to working alongside Wes, serving as his second in command. The pair have history prior to the Fly Team, with Wes training Vo, so could there be even more history as the show progresses? The question of a Vo and Wes romance was recently put to Vidotto, and the actress responded, saying, "I don't know. TV is TV and writers have their crazy, bold, big ideas. That would be interesting. Anything is possible with co-workers and whatnot. Yeah, he was my training agent, but I think maybe just more of a friendship vibe. But who knows?"

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 4, to watch the episode and find out how the team gets along in the British Isles. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.