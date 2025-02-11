The Fly Team is not like other task forces in the FBI. It exclusively operates overseas and is almost expected to self-regulate in most cases. However, they have failed in many instances, and once is enough to bring scrutiny to their operation. Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forester (Luke Kleintank) tried to keep everything above board as much as possible, but he failed in some instances.

The new team leader is not as diligent as Forester, and Wes (Jesse Lee Soffer) has flaunted some rules in his short period with the team. According to the logline for FBI: International Season 4, Episode 12, "Blood Doesn't Become Water," someone on the team is in trouble, and the FBI sends an agent with a secret mission. Special Agent Riley Quinn (Veronica St. Clair) joins the team during a manhunt for an American couple on the run after a murder, but she's also investigating someone on the team. The official synopsis reads:

"The Fly Team leads an international manhunt when an American woman and her new husband flee from Baltimore to Istanbul with her young son after a heinous murder. Also, Vo partners up with Special Agent Riley Quinn, who was not only sent to Budapest to work her first big case alongside The Fly Team but to also clandestinely investigate a member of the team."

Who Is Veronica St. Clair, the New Agent on 'FBI: International?'