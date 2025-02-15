FBI: International Season 4, Episode 11, "Veritas Fidelis," was a little slow in the action department as it revisited a rough part of Smitty's life. That will be remedied in Episode 12, "Blood Doesn't Become Water," when the team heads to Syria to hunt down a child killer. Meanwhile, according to the logline below, the team welcomes a new team member with a hidden agenda. The February 18 episode spells trouble for them when Special Agent Riley Quinn (Veronica St. Clair) investigates someone on the team. CBS released a sneak peek that shows the Fly Team hot in pursuit of a couple accused of murder, but they flee to Syria.

"The Fly Team leads an international manhunt when an American woman and her new husband flee from Baltimore to Istanbul with her young son after a heinous murder. Also, Vo partners up with Special Agent Riley Quinn, who was not only sent to Budapest to work her first big case alongside The Fly Team but to also clandestinely investigate a member of the team"

The Fly Team Hunts a Child Killer in 'FBI: International' Season 4, Episode 12

"Your cousin is wanted for the murder of her six-year-old stepson," Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis) says in the video above previewing the week's case. Law enforcement aside, no one likes people who hurt children, but since law enforcement has the mandate to prosecute, they never miss a chance. The video teases an action-driven episode as the killer, who appears to have infinite resources, escapes their trap. "He's already in Syria," Wes (Jesse Lee Soffer) says. When asked how far he's willing to pursue the guy, Wes doesn't disappoint. He's never backed down from a challenge and is not about to start now. The team is shown on a helicopter traversing frozen lands, a testament to their dedication.

This case looks like one of those that bring out the Wes that gives everyone a queasy stomach. While Smitty was quick to protest in Wes' early cases, she's beginning to warm up to his methods. "I think when he sat her down and said, 'I need you, and I'm not going to let you leave,' that was really affirming for her. I think, in a way, she was longing for that reassurance that he does value her, and he does want her on the team," Willis talked to Parade about this relationship's turning point. Whether the implications are good or bad remains to be seen.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 18, to watch the episode written by Rachel Joyce and Michael Katleman. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.