The bureau is interested in how the Fly Team operates, specifically in one agent. In FBI: International Season 4, Episode 12, "Blood Doesn't Become Water," a new agent joins a manhunt for an American couple who are on the run after a murder. The Fly Team welcomes Special Agent Riley Quinn (Veronica St. Clair), who joins their ranks in a particularly challenging case that takes them to Syria. Special Agent Quinn is also on a secret mission investigating a team member. A sneak peek of the February 18 episode reveals that she is investigating Supervisory Special Agent Wesley Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer), the Fly Team's new leader. The logline below previews the episode's case, while the sneak peek shows Quinn's not-so-secret attempts to dig up dirt on Wes.

"The Fly Team leads an international manhunt when an American woman and her new husband flee from Baltimore to Istanbul with her young son after a heinous murder. Also, Vo partners up with Special Agent Riley Quinn, who was not only sent to Budapest to work her first big case alongside The Fly Team but to also clandestinely investigate a member of the team."

What's Wes Been Up To?

"I will never forget Mitchell's advice the first time I worked a case of tender-aged DOA. It's cases like this that can make or break an agent. Don't try to bear the brunt of it alone because you aren't," Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) says in the video above, trying to impart some wisdom on the new agent. When Mitchell's name comes up, Quinn is visibly tense, but Vo doesn't notice, and she's none the wiser when Quinn digs for more information about Wes. "So, Mitchell, what's your take on him?" Quinn asks. Vo recalls an event when she was his trainee, but it doesn't fit what Quinn might be after. If anything, it paints Wes as a solid agent. Quinn spots the plate number of a vehicle they were after and doesn't push for more information about her target.

Wes has something to be concerned about regarding Quinn's presence. His superiors sent her, so they must be concerned about how the Fly Team operates under him, or someone is jealous. In either case, it's bad news. Wes' behavior has not been exactly upstanding, with him breaking laws in various countries to make ends meet. A particular mishap in Paris with Agent Booth (Jay Hayden) rubbed the authorities the wrong way, and if Wes is caught, it will be a trap of his own making.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 18, to watch "Blood Doesn't Become Water" and see if Quinn succeeds in getting dirt against Mitchell. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.