Since Scott Forester (Luke Kleintank) departed The Fly Team, it had significantly shifted as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley "Wes" Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) arrived in Budapest and took over. He has been operating with the mindset he must have had in the United States, but Europe and most places in the world are different. He has flouted some laws and disregarded basic courtesy, even if he usually has justifiable reasons. And he could have gotten away with everything if he didn't have a nemesis back home. In FBI: International Season 4, Episode 13, "You've Been Greenlit," Quinn (Veronica St. Clair) catches him in a problematic moment, and she gains the ammunition she has been looking for. CBS released a sneak peek from the February 25 episode, which shows Wes being arrested after a misstep. The logline below previews the episode, which spares some time to try and reign Mitchell in despite the huge task at hand.

"When an American businessman is gunned down in Bratislava, the Fly Team must work with an unscrupulous local detective while safeguarding the sole witness, a fearful tourist from Wisconsin being held by police. Meanwhile, Quinn begins to feel pressure from her brother to deliver information on Mitchell."

Is This the End for Wes?

"What's your take on Quinn? I trust her, but something's up," Wes tells Andre (Carter Redwood) when the video above begins. He reveals suspicions about the new agent and is right about them. Despite believing Mitchell is a good agent, Quinn must find some dirt on him before time runs out for her brother. The logline teases some pressure on her from that side, and since blood doesn't become water, she puts her best foot forward.

It's no surprise when she shares her findings with her boss halfway across the world who's been impatiently waiting. Quinn is caught in a moral quandary where she believes she must do everything to save her brother, yet she's sabotaging a team that has welcomed her with open arms. "I feel like a rat," she says. However, that regret is not enough to save Wes when he's led away in cuffs. Is this the end for the newest Fly Team boss?

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 25 at 10 p.m. to watch "You've Been Greenlit" and learn how Wes gets himself out of this problem, if at all. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.