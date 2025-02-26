Leader of the Fly Team, Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) has, since taking over from Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) at the start of FBI: International Season 4, established himself as a man who cares for people. Although that sometimes means he has to break the rules to achieve his aim. This week's episode sees him skirting too close to the abyss, as his inclination to flouting came home to roost. Thankfully, it'd seem like getting rid of Wes won't be an easy task after all, as the agent will return for FBI: International Season 4, Episode 14, "A Winged Lion for Protection." A newly released trailer from CBS teases the parameters within which Wes and the Fly Team have to work.

The Fly Team Have a Murder to Solve in the Floating City in 'FBI: International'

The clip begins with the Fly Team ditching cars for boats, and roads for canals as they head to the Floating City, Venice. The video has Wes arriving as the parameters are being set. An American has been found dead in an apartment in Venice, and all the presently available evidence points to it being a professional hit. "I don't like seeing young people getting preyed on," Wes is seen telling an unidentified individual before the video cuts to Wes and Andre (Carter Redwood) chasing down a suspect across a bridge. Amanda Tate (Christina Wolfe) believes that their victim knew something that got her killed, and Andre could very well become one if he does not get some help, as he gets strangled with a chain.

While a slew of Wes' latest challenges are very much of his own making, having Special Agent Riley Quinn (Veronica St. Clair) on board does certainly contribute to how much heat has come his way. Quinn's position is nearly untenable. Caught between betraying her boss and letting her brother rot in prison, is not a good position to be in. While her statement helped clear him of the shooting in this week's episode, Quinn has already passed on other folders with Wes' indiscretions detailed, like his actions in Paris where Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) was shot. These legitimate issues on record could come back to haunt Wes, Quinn and the rest of the Fly Team.

Hopefully when FBI: International returns from its two week hiatus and the Fly Team leaves their base in Budapest for Venice. Wes will be ablt to play by the rules this time, and bring justice to the murder victim. Given how shaky his footing might be at the moment, it might be advisable for him to listen more to advice offered by rules-loving Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis).

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, March 11 at 10 p.m. to watch "A Winged Lion for Protection" and learn how Wes and his team get on in Venice. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.