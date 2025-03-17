Televangelists and mega-churches entice people to their hundreds of thousands or even millions. With the promises of growth, prosperity, riches, and a plethora of other things humans desire, they can cast a wide net. However, some are used to hide more sinister underground proceedings, and in FBI: International Season 4, Episode 15, "They May Get Their Wish," the Fly Team uncovers one such proceeding. According to the March 18 episode logline, the shepherd turns into the wolf when he starts preying on his young female sheep. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode, previewing what the preacher is suspected of doing and the team's attempts to stop him despite significant challenges.

"When a televangelist on the FBI’s most wanted list surfaces in Gibraltar to seek asylum, the Fly Team’s attempts to take him down hit a roadblock as they face political stonewalling upon arrival to the region. When the predatory preacher goes after the daughter of a disciple as his next target, the team must abandon protocol to intervene."

The Fly Team Uncovers a Cult of Death in FBI: International Season 4, Episode 15

"I speak the word of God," the suspected preacher claims in the video above. There is no way to verify if that's true, but other things can be verified. "It's a cult. He preys on younger girls," Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) informs his team. It doesn't end there. "They take a vow of death. The greatest glory they can do is to die for him," Tate (Christina Wolfe) reveals. Death cults are even harder to dismantle because victims never get the chance to advocate for themselves in death, and it can be challenging to prove charges. Mitchell gathers his team as they stage one operation to end the preacher once and for all. "This might be our only shot. Move together this won't turn into another Waco," he says, referencing the 1993 standoff between the police and a cult leader in Texas. The Waco massacre resulted in over 80 deaths, children included, and Mitchell would like to avoid this outcome.

The fourth and final season of FBI: International continues on CBS on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Tune in on March 18 to watch "They May Get Their Wish," written by Kyle Steinbach and directed by Peter Stebbings, to see if the team takes down the wayward preacher. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.