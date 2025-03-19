Just like the rest of the franchise, FBI: International is going on a two-week hiatus to return on April 1. After heading out to Gibraltar to apprehend a televangelist on the FBI’s most wanted list in Season 4, Episode 15, "They May Get Their Wish," the Fly Team will return for yet another high-stakes case. FBI: International Season 4, Episode 16, "Little Angel," will see the team working to bring about the safe and successful rescue of an infant child and its mother. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode, previewing what the stakes are and how the Fly Team might fare in executing this rescue.

"We got an American infant abducted along with his mother," Fly Team leader, Wes Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) informs his team. The emotional stakes are not lost on Wes as the child's father pleads with him, "Please, find my family." Even in wartime, children are, oftentimes, a protected group and Wes seems incensed by the state of play. He advises his team, saying, "Till everybody involved in this is in cuffs. We're not done." The case requires an all-hands-on-deck policy, and the clip shows Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), Andre (Carter Redwood), and Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis), chasing down a suspect on a crowded bridge.

Smitty Takes One for The Fly Team in FBI: International Season 4, Episode 16

The preview does not end there, as Smitty seems to have found something in a building. However, before she or any of her teammates can check it out, the Europol Agent is shot in the back, much to Wes and Vo's shock. This will be the second time this season one of the leading characters on the Fly Team has been shot, following on from Vo's near-fatal experience in the mid-season finale. Just how bad Smitty's injuries are remain to be seen, and will be confirmed when the series returns on April Fools' Day.

Just like the rest of the franchise, FBI: International airs on CBS on Tuesdays, holding down the 9 p.m. ET slot. While the show has been a successful one, its fourth season will be its last, as CBS recently canceled the series alongside the other spinoff, FBI: Most Wanted. It is fair to argue that FBI: International is a beloved show, and there remains the possibility of the show being saved at some point. A surge in ratings or a significant cut in the budget will likely be the only way the show returns on CBS. Otherwise, the series will have to be reliant on another network stepping to save it.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, April 1, at 9 PM ET to watch "Little Angel." Past episodes of FBI: International are available to stream on Paramount+.