Faking death has to be one of the most challenging things someone can do. It happens if there is no other option, as is the case in FBI: International Season 4, Episode 16, "Dead Dead." A man who is believed to have died is not actually dead dead, and the team dives into why he faked his death. "When a psychologist with national security intel goes missing on a hike in the Swiss Alps, the Fly Team works alongside a friendly face, Agent Tyler Booth (Jay Hayden), to find him. Meanwhile, Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) receives unnerving news regarding his biological father," reads the logline for the April 8 episode. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode previewing the man of interest and what might have motivated his desire to fake die.

Some things can weigh heavily on someone, and that appears to be the case for the psychologist who has a lot of secrets about many people. That makes him a valuable asset to different parties who might want him for various reasons. While many go to the Swiss Alps to ski, hike, and have a good time, he goes there to fake his death. The team is onto him when they realize that there was no one who witnessed the death and the body was never recovered. Individually, those are not things of concern, but together, they are interesting. Wes almost sounds impressed when the team realizes what their target is up to.

Agent Booth is Back in 'FBI: International' Season 4 Episode 16

The case reunites Special Agent Tyler Booth with the Fly Team. Since he left for the US in Episode 10, Tyler has not been heard from, and his return will be interesting. Wes will undoubtedly be happy to see his friend who makes him act like a teenage boy, but the same cannot be said for his teammates. Tyler brought out the worst in Wes as they broke several rules, much to Smitty's (Eva-Jane Willis) and Vo's (Vinessa Vidotto) vexation. It's unclear how long he plans on sticking around, but his return will undoubtedly result in some drama. As the show races towards its series finale, the writers may be setting up an exit strategy as they explore Wes' personal life with regard to the news about his father.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET to watch the final episodes of FBI: International Season 4.