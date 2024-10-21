The Fly Team has a new leader, Supervisory Special Agent Wesley Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer). He is very different from the previous team leader, something that some members of the team are thrilled about, while others are not so thrilled. In FBI: International Season 4, Episode 2, "The Other Hard Part," Wes tackles problems on two fronts. There is the challenge of making his new team like him, and there is a job to be done. Per the official logline below, a hostage situation welcomes Wes to his new duties when a U.S. ambassador's TV interview goes in an unexpected direction. The episode's promo previews the delicate operation of setting the hostages free while going up against an unhinged crew.

"When a U.S. ambassador is taken hostage at a TV station in the Netherlands alongside 70 civilians, the Fly Team is forced to work quickly to find out who they’re up against. Meanwhile, Wes works to earn the respect of his new team."

Wes Leads a Rescue Operation In 'FBI: International' Season 4, Episode 2.

"Okay, we have six gunmen holding sixty hostages," Wes previews the situation when the promo video begins. "We're gonna get in, get the hostages out -- nice and quiet," he tells the team as several scenes show them planning how to approach and execute the rescue. But the team learns just what they are up against because for a six-man crew to suppress sixty people, they must have a way to instill the fear of God into them. "There is a possibility that this crew is really freaking mad," Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) warns. But Wes is not one to back down in the face of a challenge. Ensuring that justice is served is his prime concern. "That's the job," he tells Vo, revealing that he has no plans of retreating.

The episode is another action-packed hour of FBI: International as the team dives into the identities of this crew and why they're holding a U.S. ambassador hostage. They must have a massive ask, or they are totally mad like Vo said. The team investigates the crew's outside-world connections, which puts them in a dangerous situation, and that's not forgetting the actual rescue operation if the situation escalates and the crew does not let the hostages go free.

Catch the episode on CBS tomorrow, Tuesday, October 22, at 10 p.m. alongside the other FBI shows. You can also catch up with past episodes of Peacock in the US before the new episodes air.

FBI: International Release Date September 21, 2021 Cast Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto , Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Eva Jane Willis , Christiane Paul , Christina Wolfe , Sarah Junillon , Stefan Trout , Eric James Gravolin , Jeremy Sisto , Greg Hovanessian , Michael Torpey , Moe Irvin , Jesse Lee Soffer , Asher Miles Fallica , Stephanie Hoston , Jon Tarcy , Elizabeth Mitchell , Alana de la Garza , Adam Fidusiewicz , Miklós Bányai , Kelley Missal , Julian McMahon , Natalie Shinnick , Aaron Serotsky , Alon Aboutboul , Alexander Sokovikov , Christina Rouner , Jay Paulson , Barbara Eve Harris , Laila Drew , Connor Price Seasons 4 Network CBS Where To Watch Peacock Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK