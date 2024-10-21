Wes' time with the Fly Team began unexpectedly in the FBI: International Season 4 premiere. But from now on, his appearance will carry a different meaning as he takes over the team's leadership. In FBI: International Season 4, Episode 2, "The Other Hard Part," Wes tries to charm his new team, but they react differently to his working methods. In his early days as the team leader, he is confronted with a hostage situation that requires swift, decisive action on his part, per the official logline below. CBS released some sneak peeks for the episode that find Wes making his case to the new team, and trying to solve the hostage situation.

"When a U.S. ambassador is taken hostage at a TV station in the Netherlands alongside 70 civilians, the Fly Team is forced to work quickly to find out who they’re up against. Meanwhile, Wes works to earn the respect of his new team."

Wes Mitchell's Tenure Begins

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"It's official!" Wes tells the team in one sneak peek video, revealing that he has accepted the job as the new team leader. Andre, Vo, and Amanda seem ecstatic to have Wes as the leader, but Smitty is not sold on him after seeing him work. "I'm gonna grow on you, Megan," Wes notices Smitty's apprehension and tries to dispel it. "I'll make sure of it. You can call me Smitty, by the way," she responds. Andre introduces another vital team member. As promised, Tank is back, and Wes decides to put him on active duty. Despite saying he's not good with speeches, Wes opens up to the team and promises to be one with them.

In another sneak peek, Wes and Cameron arrive at the scene of the hostage situation where the U.S. ambassador is being held. The local law enforcement welcomes them and gives the facts of the situation. A six-person crew is holding around sixty people hostage. They are demanding $40 million and a getaway helicopter. Wes learns that there are some jurisdiction issues as law enforcement agencies fight over who should do what. As protocol demands, the FBI is asked to set their station away from the scene.

In a third clip, Wes contacts the crew from his command station. He tries to negotiate with their leader, but the guy insists on meeting his demands. Even when Wes asks for a gesture of good faith, the very jumpy guy doesn't seem to care. He gives them five hours to gather the money and the helicopter before cutting communication. This situation could potentially go badly and stain Wes' young tenure as the Fly Team's leader. Will he succeed in freeing the hostages without casualties? Find out on Tuesday, October 22, when "The Other Hard Part" airs.

FBI: International Release Date September 21, 2021 Cast Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto , Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Eva Jane Willis , Christiane Paul , Christina Wolfe , Sarah Junillon , Stefan Trout , Eric James Gravolin , Jeremy Sisto , Greg Hovanessian , Michael Torpey , Moe Irvin , Jesse Lee Soffer , Asher Miles Fallica , Stephanie Hoston , Jon Tarcy , Elizabeth Mitchell , Alana de la Garza , Adam Fidusiewicz , Miklós Bányai , Kelley Missal , Julian McMahon , Natalie Shinnick , Aaron Serotsky , Alon Aboutboul , Alexander Sokovikov , Christina Rouner , Jay Paulson , Barbara Eve Harris , Laila Drew , Connor Price Seasons 4 Network CBS Expand

