The Fly Team is back at it in the latest episode of FBI: International Season 4! The FBI: International Season 4, Episode 3, “Nothing Sudden About It,” is set to air on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 9:00 PM on CBS. The episode will keep fans at the edge of their seats with thrilling suspense and some high-powered action — especially from Wesley “Wes” Mitchel, played by Jesse Lee Soffer.

On October 23, 2024, avid fans were graced with a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of FBI: International Season 4 on YouTube. The official synopsis for the episode teases that The Fly Team is on the run in search of an American teenager, Leah Cardwell, who mysteriously disappears from a beach party. The teenager was on a senior trip to Portugal, and things get increasingly challenging when the missing teen’s parents have differing opinions. At the same time, a significant chunk of the season has been centered around Wes, naturally, since this is his debut season. While it may take audiences a hot minute to warm up to a new central character, fans are already going gaga over his crisp action scenes in the upcoming episode.

Fans of the show are still getting over Scott Forrester’s (played by the charming Luke Kleintank) departure. It will take a second for Wes to forge his path as he sets the tone for the rest of the season. The promo also features Andre Rains, played by Carter Redwood, who stands out with his charm and is in his element in high-power FBI mode.

Jesse Lee Soffer Jumped From One Dick Wolf Universe to the Next