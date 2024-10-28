Wes Mitchell is a simple man: he gets justice served no matter the cost. Whether that cost is developing feuds with organized crime lords or putting his knuckles to work, he doesn't care. In his second case with the Fly Team as their boss in FBI: International Season 4, Wes leads them to find a missing teenager in Episode 3, "Nothing Sudden About It." In most cases, law enforcement gets absolute cooperation from parents when children go missing, but this is not one of those instances. The episode's logline below teases something unforeseen for the team when a teenager goes missing. The promo video for the episode airing on October 29 previews the team's efforts to find the missing teen as Wes puts his fists to work.

"When an American teenager disappears from a beach party during her senior year trip to Portugal, the Fly Team heads up the search, which is further complicated by the missing teen’s parents’ differing opinions."

Wes Leads the Charge to Find a Missing Teenager In 'FBI: International' Season 4, Episode 3.

The promo video above begins with great vibes as a crowd of young people party on a beach. The mood, however, changes when one teenager goes missing, and despite their friend's attempts to find her, she can't. Lucky for them, an FBI task force deals with these types of cases. "We're looking for Leah Caldwell," Smitty informs the Fly Team when they arrive at the party scene that has now turned into a crime scene. With missing people, every passing hour diminishes the chances of finding them alive, and with ten hours having lapsed since Leah disappeared, time is not on the team's side.

"We're gonna scour the earth looking for whoever did this," Wes says. That's a promise," he adds. Scenes from the video tease a lot of action, including hand-to-hand and gun combat, as the team scours the streets of Portugal to find the people responsible for the kidnapping. While Andre prefers taking down his bad guys with guns, Wes seems to enjoy a good punching and kicking session as he pummels some guy senseless. After all, he made a promise and aims to keep it.

Will the Fly Team find the teenager safe and sound? What is the point of contention between the missing girl's parents? Find out when "Nothing Sudden About It" airs on CBS on Tuesday, October 29. You can also catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

FBI: International Release Date September 21, 2021 Cast Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto , Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Eva Jane Willis , Christiane Paul , Christina Wolfe , Sarah Junillon , Stefan Trout , Eric James Gravolin , Jeremy Sisto , Greg Hovanessian , Michael Torpey , Moe Irvin , Jesse Lee Soffer , Asher Miles Fallica , Stephanie Hoston , Jon Tarcy , Elizabeth Mitchell , Alana de la Garza , Adam Fidusiewicz , Miklós Bányai , Kelley Missal , Julian McMahon , Natalie Shinnick , Aaron Serotsky , Alon Aboutboul , Alexander Sokovikov , Christina Rouner , Jay Paulson , Barbara Eve Harris , Laila Drew , Connor Price Seasons 4 Network CBS Where To Watch Peacock Expand

