In FBI: International Season 4, Episode 3, "Nothing Sudden About It," the Fly Team leaves Budapest for Portugal when an American teenager goes missing, but the parents complicate the case. As Wes settles in as the team's leader, he leads by example as they track down the people responsible for the kidnapping and ensure they face justice. CBS released sneak peeks from the October 29 episode that find Wes getting comfortable in Europe while working to ensure Americans are safe. The episode's official logline below previews the week's case and the problem arising from the parents of the missing teen.

"When an American teenager disappears from a beach party during her senior year trip to Portugal, the Fly Team heads up the search, which is further complicated by the missing teen’s parents’ differing opinions."

The video below begins with Wes at a tattoo parlor in Budapest. He's getting some tattoos, but the meaning is unclear. Wes and the tattoo artist make small talk about his job, but he lies to her about what he does. "I work in sales...Security systems," he tells her. Technically, he's right if he's to be considered a security system. Communication comes in and Wes stops the tattoo session as duty calls him to Portugal.

In another sneak peek, The Fly Team finds Smitty on the scene where the teenager, Leah, was last seen over ten hours prior. She briefs them on the case before introducing them to the local Portuguese liaison. She reveals that Portuguese law enforcement has a suspect, Nico. As the team asks for more information and makes a plan, Wes notices a helicopter circling the scene and notices its press. He learns that Leah's mother called them, which is odd given that her daughter just went missing.

The final scene in the sneak peek finds Smitty in the middle of the investigation, questioning Leah's friend, Olivia, who learned she was missing and alerted others. Smitty learns that Leah and another friend, Zoey, were drinking alcohol, and she was last seen with Zoey and Nico. Smitty doesn't get much information from Olivia, but she offers some physical descriptions of the men who were accompanying the girls.

These sneak peeks tease a complicated investigation that stretches the team thin as they all chase leads and get into it with the people responsible for Leah's alleged kidnapping. Watch how it all plays out in "Nothing Sudden About It" on CBS. The episode airs on Tuesday, October 29. Catch up on Paramount+.

