In FBI: International Season 4, Episode 4, "The Unwinnable War," Amanda Tate goes undercover to investigate an American Agent from another law enforcement agency. For someone who spends most of her time behind a computer exposing criminals from that end, the task is bound to be challenging, but she answers the call when it comes from her superior. The logline below for the November 12 episode previews the unique attribute that makes Amanda the perfect candidate for the operation. CBS released some sneak peeks from the episode that find her in different stages of the undercover mission.

"The deputy inspector general calls on Tate, who is fluent in Spanish, to take on her first undercover field mission, joining Wes and the team in Spain as they investigate a seemingly dirty U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent working out of Madrid."

Tate's Mission Nearly Goes South in FBI: International Season 4, Episode 4 Sneak Peek.

The video above begins with Amanda dropping Lily off at Vo's since she needs a babysitter. Lily doesn't seem thrilled to be left, but Vo easily wins her over. Amanda reveals that the Office of the Inspector General has reached out and wants to talk to her. She doesn't know what the "talk" entails, and she's concerned, but the logline reveals that they want her undercover. Everything about this undercover mission has odd written all over it.

The next sneak peek finds Amanda and Wes in the middle of the operation. They are nearly discovered when the DEA Agent they're supposed to investigate suddenly returns. He nearly catches them, but Wes manages to hide. Amanda manages to distract him and even scores an invitation to a mission. The opportunity is perfect for her to learn if something illegal is happening. The episode's promo video teased a honey trap as the investigation escalates.

The episode's title teases the "unwinnable war," usually the war on drugs. The logline also teases a twist: the DEA agent is not who everyone in the mission thinks he is. Something odd appears to be going on, but the Fly Team was not made aware of it before they were handed the case. They will need to uncover the real story before something terrible happens.

Find out what is really happening when "The Unwinnable War" airs on CBS on Tuesday, November 12 at 8 pm. Catch up with past episodes of FBI: International Season 4 on Paramount+.

FBI: International Release Date September 21, 2021 Seasons 4 Network CBS

