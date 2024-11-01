Amanda Tate's prowess with tech and unearthing digital evidence is unmatched; even Jubal puts some respect in her name. But exposing crooks behind a computer screen differs greatly from being in the field. How different? Tate will find out in FBI: International Season 4, Episode 4, "The Unwinnable War," which takes her undercover in Spain. Per the episode's official logline below, some unique abilities make her the prime candidate for the operation. However, the promo video for the November 12 episode teases a problem in the operation when something goes wrong.

"The deputy inspector general calls on Tate, who is fluent in Spanish, to take on her first undercover field mission, joining Wes and the team in Spain as they investigate a seemingly dirty U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent working out of Madrid."

'FBI: International' Season 4, Episode 4 Traps a DEA Agent Using Tate

"Amanda's gonna be with us in the field with us on this one in an undercover role," Wes says when the promo video above begins, previewing a change in team dynamics that usually finds Amanda offering digital support. In contrast, the field team members go out. "This is a honey trap operation with me as the honey," Amanda says apprehensively as she goes on a "date" with her target. However, something goes wrong when the target smells a rat. "You think you can play me?" he asks as he finds her wire and destroys it. "It's a trap! Move!" Wes says as the entire team jumps into action to prevent the worst-case scenario. Meanwhile, Amanda finds herself in dire straights when her target becomes violent and threatens her bodily harm or even death.

This atypical case for the Fly Team will have them doing something different, which might be challenging. So far, Wes' leadership has not run into significant hurdles, but could this be the beginning of a crisis? If Amanda is not okay, there should be some questions to answer regarding why she was used for the operation despite not being well-versed in field work like other agents. If it's because she speaks Spanish, the FBI can find someone else. Since the request came from above, is there an abuse of power? Is the DEA agent being investigated even guilty?

Learn the answers to these and any other questions when "The Unwinnable War" airs on CBS on Tuesday, November 12. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ before the FBIs return from a two-week hiatus.

FBI: International Release Date September 21, 2021 Cast Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto , Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Eva Jane Willis , Christiane Paul , Christina Wolfe , Sarah Junillon , Stefan Trout , Eric James Gravolin , Jeremy Sisto , Greg Hovanessian , Michael Torpey , Moe Irvin , Jesse Lee Soffer , Asher Miles Fallica , Stephanie Hoston , Jon Tarcy , Elizabeth Mitchell , Alana de la Garza , Adam Fidusiewicz , Miklós Bányai , Kelley Missal , Julian McMahon , Natalie Shinnick , Aaron Serotsky , Alon Aboutboul , Alexander Sokovikov , Christina Rouner , Jay Paulson , Barbara Eve Harris , Laila Drew , Connor Price Seasons 4 Network CBS Where To Watch Peacock Expand

