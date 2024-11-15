The FBI: International Season 4 is going strong and Episode 5’s promo has already zeroed-in on how the Fly Team is going to be tracking down a tourist trap in Warsaw, Poland. While the motivation behind trapping that 70-year-old man is likely financial, there’s probably more at play than just that!

The episode is titled “The Future’s Looking Bright,” and the official synopsis of the next episode states: “When an American man is kidnapped in Warsaw alongside a Ukrainian woman he met on a dating site, the Fly Team heads to Poland to track down the mastermind behind the site.” So it’s clear that the case will begin as an American man, who looks approximately 65-70 years old, gets kidnapped.

If we combine the synopsis and pictures — it’s clear that this old man is likely meeting a woman through a dating site but that won’t turn out as planned. The age gap is huge, so a beautiful young woman going out with a 70-year-old American tourist sounds shady from the get-go and there’s clearly more at play than just a sugar-daddy patchup. The way the old-man gets kidnapped with a mask thrown on his head and him being tossed in a van, not to forget Agent Wes’s (Jesse Lee Soffer) comment in the trailer — makes it clear that he’s the latest victim of a sophisticated online tourist trap scheme targeting unsuspecting foreigners.

There’s Also a Frightened Woman in "The Future's Looking Bright"

Close

The team is probably going to make connections quickly since there’s a separate frightened woman who can be seen saying, “You have no idea who you’re dealing with,” in the trailer. Now, is she involved in the abduction? Is she another victim or related to one? We don’t know yet but this definitely raises the stakes for the team, who must untangle the web of deceit and corruption to track down the mastermind orchestrating these abductions!

While Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) is dearly missed, had his own aura, and is being replaced by Special Agent Wes in this installment to lead the Fly Team who comes forth with his own charm and star power. This particular case is a twisted one and will definitely help viewers weigh in on his leadership even more as he guides his team through a possibly complex modern-day crime that would be anybody’s worst nightmare on a trip! We’ll also possibly see Amanda Tate (Christina Wolfe) stepping up in the next episode after her first undercover mission! The upcoming episode is written by Hussain Pirani and directed by Loren Yaconelli.

FBI: International premiered on October 15, 2024, and episodes air weekly on Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT on CBS. FBI: International Season 4, Episode 5, will air on November 19, 2024, and be available to stream on Paramount+ after.

FBI: International Release Date September 21, 2021 Cast Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto , Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Eva Jane Willis , Christiane Paul , Christina Wolfe , Sarah Junillon , Stefan Trout , Eric James Gravolin , Jeremy Sisto , Greg Hovanessian , Michael Torpey , Moe Irvin , Jesse Lee Soffer , Asher Miles Fallica , Stephanie Hoston , Jon Tarcy , Elizabeth Mitchell , Alana de la Garza , Adam Fidusiewicz , Miklós Bányai , Kelley Missal , Julian McMahon , Natalie Shinnick , Aaron Serotsky , Alon Aboutboul , Alexander Sokovikov , Christina Rouner , Jay Paulson , Barbara Eve Harris , Laila Drew , Connor Price Main Genre Crime Seasons 4 Creator(s) Dick Wolf , Derek Haas Writers Dick Wolf , Derek Haas Network CBS Where To Watch Paramount+ Character(s) Andre Raines , Cameron Vo , Scott Forrester , Jamie Kellett , Megan Smitty Garretson , Katrin Jaeger , Amanda Tate , Claire Armbruster , Ernesto Saunders , Kyle Cartwright , Jubal Valentine , Damian Powell , Ken Dandridge , General Finley , Wesley Mitchell , Zsólt Tamási , Maya Langhorne , Lukacs Sipos , Angela Cassidy , Isobel Castille , Vladislav Pavlovic , Lt. Benedek Erdos , Zoey McKenna , Jess LaCroix , Grace , Michael Rafferty , Pavel Novikoff , Piotr Efremov , Julianne Kellett , Special Agent Harold Porter , Attorney General Rebecca Blair , Jordan Raines , Ethan Castellaw Expand

Watch on Paramount+