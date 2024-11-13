Wherever threats might lie to American citizens, The Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Team goes there to have said threats neutralized. In this week's episode of the CBS drama series FBI: International, entitled “The Unwinnable War,” that meant the team traveling to Spain, with one of their own inserted as a Trojan horse to help accomplish the mission. There is no logline yet for the November 19 episode, entitled "The Future's Looking Bright," but a promo teaser shows just what threats need neutralizing this time, as the team heads to Warsaw.

After the Fly Team's mission in Spain this week, they remain in Europe and turn their attention east to Poland. "70-year-old American male goes missing in Warsaw," is the line under which the promo video opens. "They are targeting foreigners," Supervisory Special Agent Wes Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) adds to the conversation. "You have no idea who you are dealing with," is the warning a suspect offers, not that it would deter the Fly Team anyway. What follows is a shootout on the streets of a European city as the Fly Team seeks to apprehend these criminals.

There's a New Regime on 'FBI: International'

FBI: International has begun to find its rhythm with a new leader at the helm of affairs. Soffer came on board at the start of Season 4 as a new series regular, replacing Luke Kleintank, who portrayed Scott Forrester. The move saw Soffer swap one Dick Wolf show for another, and so far, the move seems to be paying off nicely. Christina Wolfe, who plays tech analyst Special Agent Amanda Tate, recently spoke to Collider regarding how Wes' addition has changed the team's dynamic. "It’s a new dynamic because it’s a new character and he’s the new leader, so it’s gonna have ripple effects," the actor revealed.

"He’s a bit of a cowboy. He’s not as by-the-book. He ruffles some feathers, with Smitty in particular, which I think is quite fun to watch because they do things differently. You need people in the team to have different approaches and different strategies because everybody adds a different and an important dimension."

Beyond Wes' run-ins with Smitty since he took the reins, the new boss seems to have a different approach to doing things. This is a concept that is all too familiar with Wolfe's Tate given the events in "The Unwinnable War". Despite typically being behind a desk, Tate was deployed into the field this week, going undercover no less as her fluency in Spanish was vital to investigating a D.E.A. special agent suspected of being corrupt. It's a mission Tate handled quite well, and the question was put to her regarding whether audiences would see her in the field a lot more. The actress responded, saying:

"I think she’s torn about it. I think she has an aptitude for it and Wes says that to her that she’s ready. I think she knows that, but it might take her a little longer to find a way to marry that life with the life she has at home. And she says for now. I think she knows herself and that she has this side of her that perhaps can’t be silenced, which is a desire to work on these cases in the field and to put herself in these situations where she can really prove herself."

"The Future's Looking Bright" airs on CBS on Tuesday, November 19 on CBS.

