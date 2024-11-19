Juggling different law enforcement agencies in various countries is one of the regular tasks the Fly Team executes. A new country means a new police team, which is not always helpful, whether by design or accident. In FBI: International Season 4, Episode 5, "The Future's Looking Bright," the team heads to Warsaw when an American man is kidnapped, according to the logline below. CBS released some sneak peeks from the November 19 episode that find them trying to get a footing with local law enforcement, and later, Wes does something out of the ordinary when he signs up for a dating profile.

"When an American man is kidnapped in Warsaw alongside a Ukrainian woman he met on a dating site, the Fly Team heads to Poland to track down the mastermind behind the site."

The Fly Team Investigates Dating Scams in 'FBI: International' Season 4, Episode 5.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The video above begins with the team's arrival in Poland, where their suspect is hiding out. They sync up with local law enforcement, which offers their resources, but the resources on offer leave a lot to be desired. Wes compares their situation with how kids treat broccoli as they are discarded in a storage room. The Polish police are kind enough to offer a liaison, but Wes's disappointment speaks more than anything else once he's introduced. The officer looks like he's barely succeeded in the academy, let alone passed his rookie training. Vo is used to these antics, so she doesn't push it, but Wes is fresh in the game.

The case is a dating scam out of Poland where men search for dates but end up with undesired outcomes. After her undercover outing in the previous episode, Tate returns to her regular duties behind the screen, and she gets some activity from the site's admin. Despite all the horrors the team sees on dating sites, Wes is now single following the break up with his LA girlfriend, and he takes lessons from someone who has been doing this for a while, Andre. Ironically, he convinces Wes to sign up for a dating profile, but despite the various offerings teased in his swipes, he has some reservations when he sees someone familiar. Andre tries to get him to spill without success.

Who did Wes swipe on? Tune in to "The Future's Looking Bright" tonight, Tuesday, November 19, to find out. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+.

