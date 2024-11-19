Tonight's episode of FBI: International Season 4, titled "The Future's Looking Bright", will see the Fly Team in Poland as they work to crack down on a kidnapping ring in Warsaw targeting unsuspecting tourists in the city. While we eagerly anticipate how the team led by Supervisory Special Agent Wes Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) will smoke out these criminals, CBS is already teasing what their next mission will look like in the follow-up episode, “They Paid More.” So far this season, the team has criss-crossed the European continent to thwart threats to American citizens but for episode 6, they will be heading to a fairly unfamiliar territory in Africa.

In most cases, the Fly Team's mission involves some form of hostage situation and this is yet the case in episode 6. While the victim in episode 5 is just a single American citizen, the stakes get significantly higher as the lives of several American citizens will be facing danger in the follow-up. The synopsis for episode 6 reads: "When a bus full of American volunteers is hijacked in a dangerous section of Morocco, the Fly Team works to locate the missing aid workers and the people who kidnapped them." The episode's title "They Paid More" hints at a financial deal being the center of the said kidnap suggesting some form of bidding contest at play. Gambling with the lives of American citizens is one of the biggest mistakes any criminal ring can make because, as we've seen time and again in this beloved police procedural series, the Fly Team does not mess around with their duties.

The new stills show the team in different scenarios but mostly in action as they race to close in on their target. The mission will lead to some high-octane action as one photo sees Agent Wes and Special Agent and Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) taking cover from an explosive. Scenes of the team's brainstorming sessions are also shown, as well as a moment where Special Agent Andre Raines (Carter Redwood) along with Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson (Eva Jane Willis) are questioning a middle-aged woman. The images also feature lighthearted moments showing our favorite cops winding down over drinks.

