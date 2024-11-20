FBI: International finally earns its name with the next case the Fly Team tackles. In FBI: International Season 4, Episode 6, "They Paid More," the team heads to Morroco, Western Africa, when thirteen American volunteers are taken. The logline below for the December 3 episode teases this atypical location for the team as they try to find the volunteers before the worst happens. A sneak peek of the episode from a promo video teases more of the same of what the team deals with, but the architecture and climate are very different.

"When a bus full of American volunteers is hijacked in a dangerous section of Morocco, the Fly Team works to locate the missing aid workers and the people who kidnapped them."

FBI: International Earns Its Name in Season 4.

For four seasons, the show has been limited to places in Europe to the point it was starting to feel like a misnomer to label it "international." However, the video above previews a change of location when the team heads to Morocco after the volunteers are kidnapped. Morocco is a popular tourist destination but it also comes with its risk for foreigners who stick out in the Arab-dominated culture. However, the victims in this case are not tourists, creating a puzzle for the team to solve.

The video also previews who the team is dealing with. The kidnappers give them twelve hours, or "all you get back are corpses." The statement leaves no room for ambiguity, as they seem more than willing to kill their hostages. The team jumps on the case, but there are numerous dangers. In one scene, Vo and Wes breach a house only to find it booby-trapped. When the bomb goes off, their mortality is put to the test.

The trip to Morocco presents a challenging opportunity for the team used to dealing with Europeans. While cultures vary in all European countries, Morocco is another beast altogether, and that beast promises to take the team for a ride. However, the change of scenery and weather might be a welcome addition to the team and viewers.

The FBIs go on a two-week break ending on December 3. Once that happens, "They Paid More" reveals who paid more when the team embarks on their search. Tune in to CBS on said date to catch their exploits and learn whether Vo and Mitchell emerge from the blast unscathed.

Catch up with FBI: International Season 4 on Paramount+ before new episodes resume.

