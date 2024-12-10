After ABC canceled Station 19, the show’s stars have moved on to other projects. FBI: International marks Jay Hayden’s first TV role after Station 19 ended, and he makes his debut in Season 4, Episode 7, “Keen as a Bean.” He plays Agent Tyler Booth, a US-based agent who comes to Budapest seeking the Fly Team’s help in apprehending a most-wanted criminal hiding out in Russia. The logline below for the December 10 episode teases the case, and CBS released a sneak peek that chronicles the episode's progression as Booth leaves the US with a plan in mind.

“Wes’ former colleague, U.S.-based agent Tyler Booth (guest star Jay Hayden), enlists the Fly Team’s assistance in helping him capture an American on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list by luring him out of Russia with the help of the perp’s conflicted ex-wife.”

Meet Tyler Booth - FBI Agent and Wes’ Friend on ‘FBI: International’ Season 4, Episode 7.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The video above begins with an interrogation as Booth tries to convince the ex-wife mentioned in the logline to help them bring her ex-husband to justice. He’s responsible for several deaths, but Tyler makes it clear that if she doesn’t help them, she will also have a part to play in the next death resulting from her ex-husband’s actions. Booth gets through to her, and she agrees to help. Since she’s sure her ex-husband Ed can never return to the United States, they plan to have him appear in Budapest, where Booth has a guy.

His guy is Wes, and based on how they converse, they seem close. They haven’t seen each other for a while and decide to catch up before they dive into the case. Booth is a father whose daughter is about to attend college. He and his wife had her while they were very young, so he’s sending his first child to college before turning forty. He inquires about Wes’ relationship, wondering when he’ll get married, but Wes reveals that his relationship ended.

Finally, Wes introduces Booth to the team, and Booth and Vo form a special connection over their shared Asian heritage. Booth takes the lead on the case and reads to the team about Ed, a former cop who’s now on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Russia recruited him to run propaganda for the state and leak confidential information to turn Americans against the government and law enforcement. He uses a combination of methods to gain access to classified information, but those methods have resulted in deaths, which is why the FBI can’t sit and wait.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, December 10, at 9 p.m. ET to see how the team tackles this significant threat and what Booth’s appearance in Budapest means to Wes. Stream past episodes of FBI: International on Paramount+.

