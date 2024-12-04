Wes Mitchell has settled in with his team, and FBI: International is diving into his past. When the character first appeared in Season 4, Episode 1, he had just lost his current partner, but as a seasoned FBI agent, his collaborations with other FBI agents are vast. In FBI: International Season 4, Episode 7, "Keen as a Bean," one such acquaintance seeks out the Fly Team seeking aid in capturing a seriously wanted criminal who is on the run. The episode's logline below teases this case where Station 19 alum Jay Hayden guest stars as Special Agent Tyler Booth, a US-based agent who previously worked with Wes. CBS released a promo video that offers a glimpse into the team's case.

"Wes’ former colleague, U.S.-based agent Tyler Booth (guest star Jay Hayden), enlists the Fly Team’s assistance in helping him capture an American on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list by luring him out of Russia with the help of the perp’s conflicted ex-wife."

The Fly Team Flushes Out a Traitor in 'FBI: International' Season 4, Episode 7.

The video above previews the crime the team's target has committed, and according to Wes, he "has American blood on his hands." The perp is hiding out in Russia, which makes the case quite complicated, but when has that ever stopped the Fly Team? The episode promises to be high-octane as the team leaves no stone unturned, but the perp seems to be ahead of them in multiple instances. One of their own is caught up in the mayhem when Smitty is held at gunpoint and threatened with death. "Keen as a Bean" marks Hayden's FBI: International debut, and even though he's not featured in the promo, he'll be a constant figure in the episode.

Hayden starred in Station 19 for six seasons before the show ended, while Lee Soffer was on Chicago P.D. before departing and joining FBI: International. However, Hayden and Lee Soffer have known each other for a long time. The latter previewed their dynamics in the upcoming episode when they finally got to work together in the same show. “I got one of my best friends in the world, Jay Hayden, who was on Station 19 most recently, coming to do a big, fun arc playing a character from Wes’ past. He was an old partner, and they went through some stuff together. There’s a really nice relationship dynamic there and obviously Jay and I have a really fun dynamic that I hope comes through on camera,” Lee Soffer said. He added:

"I think will be a real treat for the fans of television because we’ve always been on TV on different shows and so I think it’ll be really cool to see us in the same universe.”

"Keen as a Bean" airs on CBS next Tuesday, December 10. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

