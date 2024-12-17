Wes Mitchel (Jesse Lee Soffer) takes center stage in FBI: International Season 4, Episode 8, “You’ll Never See It Coming,” as the show revisits an arc from his introductory episode. According to the logline below for the December 17 episode, things will become personal for Wes when problems arise in the Greg Csonka case. He has the power to help the justice system secure a conviction. The case is personal, since he lost his partner as a result of Csonka’s actions. Meanwhile, he balances his new work relationship with his friend Tyler Booth (Jay Hayden). CBS released a sneak peek video from the episode featuring Wes and Smitty's (Eva Jane Willis) interaction. She reminds him of the pitfalls of working on this case, but Wes remains adamant.

“When the star witness in the case against Greg Csonka, the man responsible for the death of Wes’ former partner, is beaten to death in a Budapest prison before he can testify, the Fly Team attempts to salvage the case to secure Csonka’s conviction. As they dive back into the investigation, Mitchell is forced to confront the pain of losing his partner. Meanwhile, Wes assists Booth with preparing for his promotion interviews.”

Wes is Too Close to the Case in ‘FBI: International’ Season 4, Episode 8.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“Imagine trying to assemble a plane in a blizzard, mid-air. That’s where we are right now,” a woman who’s in a meeting with Smitty and Wes says when the video above begins. She previews the challenge arising in the Csonka case following the murder of their star witness. She is prosecuting Csonka’s case and informs Wes that they stand a better chance at a conviction if Wes testifies to Csonka’s actions. While a lot has gone wrong, the fact that Hungary’s justice system doesn’t have trials by juries works in their favor.

Wes agrees to testify since he would want nothing more than to see Csonka behind bars. Smitty points out that this case can affect Wes in unpredictable ways since he’s directly affected, and she offers to testify in his place. “You want to talk about my partner, Mike Ross. He had two daughters, April and Emily. They can’t even drive yet. He loved the Dodgers. He was a great agent and an even better man. He was my friend, and I’m gonna testify and bring justice to his name,” Wes says.

The episode’s promo video teases something going awry when the Fly Team is involved in a gunfight, and Vo is shot. Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, December 17, to see how everything shakes. “You'll Never See It Coming” is written by Edgar Castillo and directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado.

Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

Your changes have been saved FBI: International Release Date September 21, 2021 Cast Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto , Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Eva Jane Willis , Christiane Paul , Christina Wolfe , Sarah Junillon , Stefan Trout , Eric James Gravolin , Jeremy Sisto , Greg Hovanessian , Michael Torpey , Moe Irvin , Jesse Lee Soffer , Asher Miles Fallica , Stephanie Hoston , Jon Tarcy , Elizabeth Mitchell , Alana de la Garza , Adam Fidusiewicz , Miklós Bányai , Kelley Missal , Julian McMahon , Natalie Shinnick , Aaron Serotsky , Alon Aboutboul , Alexander Sokovikov , Christina Rouner , Jay Paulson , Barbara Eve Harris , Laila Drew , Connor Price Seasons 4 Network CBS Where To Watch Paramount Plus Expand

