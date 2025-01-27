Cameron Vo's (Vinessa Vidotto) fate hangs in the balance, but when FBI: International returns for the second half of Season 4, the team will be engaged in a game of cat and mouse with the season's supervillain, Greg Csonka (Beau Knapp). “Csonka ends up fleeing to Paris, and everybody’s trying to go after him,” Vidotto told TV Insider about the man who has been bringing constant trouble since the season premiere. A sneak peek from the episode revealed that Csonka had gone under in Paris, but desperation caused him to expose his whereabouts, and the Fly Team was just waiting for their opportunity. Vidotto teased a thrilling manhunt, saying:

“That is going to be an epic episode. I mean, a manhunt in Paris? That’s pretty awesome. And it’s almost like a three-parter: It was from Episode 1 to Episode 8 to Episode 9. You get to follow a really big story, and I like that.”

However, Csonka won't make it easy for them because he kidnaps Andre (Carter Redwood) when they arrive, leaving the team two people short. But what happens to Vo? Vidotto remained mum about Vo's fate. "You will just have to watch. Our viewership is devoted, they’re invested, and that’s really nice to see. Because sometimes I wonder, ‘Do they feel connected to Vo enough? Are there scenes that allow people to see her in a different light, and not just a bad ass?’ So that’s really cool to know that they do," the actress told TV Line.

What Is Next on 'FBI: International?'