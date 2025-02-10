Returning to an old stomping ground can be a truly exciting experience, especially if such places hold happy memories. However, in the case of FBI: International's Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson, played by Eva-Jane Willis, a return to her old university isn't much fun. The show's next episode, Season 4, Episode 11, “Veritas Fidelis,” will see the Fly Team in the United Kingdom where they investigate the murder of a young American student. Among the many things the Fly Team will navigate tomorrow, will be the institution's deeply entrenched elitist traditions.

“The Fly Team investigates this infamous secret society, and we learn how Smitty herself was kind of up against this old world elitism in her time at that very same university,” Willis tells TV Insider in an interview. The actress goes on to tease the upcoming episode, and exactly how the Fly Team got involved. “It begins with Smitty turning up at what appears to be a terrible accident," Willis teases. "This young girl has died on campus. [Smitty] was in the local area visiting family, so she turned up to see what was going on and obviously had this interest because it was her university. Smitty decides that this doesn’t look like an accident and the Fly Team needs to investigate.”

In her current position as a leading member of the Fly Team, Smitty collaborates with team lead, Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer), to solve cases. It is a position that comes with enormous power and authority, with Smitty almost an indomitable presence. However, previewing the episode, Willis reveals that one person will make her feel powerless. Speaking of Smitty's meeting with the head mistress, Willis reveals:

It’s “almost like she’s been called to be told off again. It’s an interesting internal battle that she has because in her life she’s got so much authority and power and is almost fearless, and then suddenly, what would be to anyone else, a sweet old British lady head mistress, can make her feel a little bit powerless. It’s an interesting internal battle for Smitty throughout.”

Smitty Found a Way to Live Out Her True Passion in the End

Image via CBS

Revisiting the past can be a difficult thing to do for many, and the same can be said for Smitty who, despite her dream, didn't get to become a doctor. However, while she wasn't able to become "an incredible doctor," Willis details that Smitty was able to find some other way to help people, which is her real passion. “I think that the thing that Smitty finds the hardest about what happened at the school, the fact that she wasn’t able to complete her degree there, is that she has always had the passion to help people, and by being at this top university, she’s able to get on track to become an incredible doctor one day. Following that path towards becoming someone who helps people, I think, would’ve been so important to her, and for her to lose out on that would’ve been devastating.”

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 11, to watch the episode and find out how the team gets along in the British Isles. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.