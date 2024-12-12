The circumstances behind Wes’ move to Europe were not the best. He arrives there pursuing a killer who was responsible for his partner’s murder in Los Angeles. The FBI: International Season 4 premiere found Wes and his partner engaged in a fierce gunfight with some international criminals. Wes was able to arrest them, but nothing much about the case has been mentioned in the past few episodes. FBI: International Season 4, Episode 8, “You’ll Never See It Coming,” revisits this storyline as the Fly Team is tasked with protecting a star witness in the case connected to the death of Wes’ partner. The logline below for the December 17 episode previews the case and resurfaces feelings for Wes. CBS also released a promo video that offers a sneak peek into the episode and the case.

“When the star witness in the case against Greg Csonka, the man responsible for the death of Wes’ former partner, is beaten to death in a Budapest prison before he can testify, the Fly Team attempts to salvage the case to secure Csonka’s conviction. As they dive back into the investigation, Mitchell is forced to confront the pain of losing his partner. Meanwhile, Wes assists Booth with preparing for his promotion interviews.”

The Fly Team Protects a Witness Connected to Wes’ Partner’s Death in ‘FBI: International’ Season 4, Episode 8

The video above previews Wes's complicated case involving transporting a star witness in the case against Greg Csonka (Beau Knapp). Despite his understandable disdain for the man, Wes has a job to do, but it becomes complicated when their convoy is attacked on the road. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that this is Greg’s handiwork as he doesn’t want the witness to testify, a testimony that could put him behind bars for the rest of his life. A shootout ensues as the Fly Team tries to keep their witness safe, but the perps are determined to get them. Will the Fly Team emerge from this unscathed? The video teases a negative answer to this when Cameron gets shot.

The episode also teases more of Wes and Tyler’s friendship as the latest addition to the Fly Team tries to move up the ladder after his latest win. In the meantime, working on the Csonka case brings up hard feelings for Wes, feelings he’s not acknowledged since he lost his partner. Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, December 17, to see how everything plays out. “You'll Never See It Coming” is written by Edgar Castillo and directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado.

