FBI: International will not return to CBS for a new season following cancellation. The FBI offshoot will end with Season 4 in two months when the series finale airs. CBS has set a supersized two-hour finale to air on Tuesday, May 13, from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m ET. The network also released the official logline for both finale episodes, previewing the end of the Fly Team's exploits in Europe. Ironically, their case in the final two episodes takes them from Hungary to Japan. A case they're working on shows similarities to another one in Tokyo, and they partner up with detectives from the city to get to the bottom of it.

"When an American student and sex worker is murdered in Budapest, similarities to a recent case in Japan lead the Fly Team to partner with detectives from Tokyo," reads the official description for FBI: International Season 4, Episode 21, "Herbivore Man." In Part 2, they discover they are after a serial killer, and a race against time begins to stop them in Episode 22, "Gaijin." The Fly Team discovers they’re on the trail of a serial killer, taking the investigation, and Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer), to Japan to put an end to the international killing spree," reads the official logline for the episode. Both are written by showrunner Matt Olmstead. He collaborated with Kyle Steinbach for "Herbivore Man" and Edgar Castillo for "Gaijin." Milena Govich directs Episode 21, while Michael Katleman directs Episode 22.

The Fly Team Signs Off in 'FBI: International' Season 4

Image via CBS

The series finale makes it even more real that the show will not return for a fifth season. There have been no talks of moving it to another network, so this is it for Wes Mitchell and his team. Series star Vinessa Vidotto reacted to the cancellation news, saying goodbye to the show that has been a part of her life for half a decade. "It's been challenging and beautiful to have played Cameron Vo. As an actor, being able to learn on set every day for 10 months a year, it's been the best intense learning experience. I needed this chapter, I'm filled with gratitude. And now it's time to graduate and grow, again," she said in Instagram. New episodes return on Tuesday, April 1. In Episode 16, "Little Angel," the team tries to rescue an infant kidnapped alongside his mother. It also teases after Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis) is shot.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET to witness the final cases before the team signs off for good.