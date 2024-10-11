Next week, FBI: International returns to our screens, but we're already getting excited about what will follow the explosive premiere. The October 22nd episode, entitled "The Other Hard Part" will see Supervisory Agent Wesley Mitchell, played by newcomer Jesse Lee Soffer, attempting to win the respect of his new team amidst a dramatic turn of events in the Netherlands. When a U.S. ambassador is taken hostage at a TV station, alongside 70 civilians, the Fly Team is forced to work quickly to find out who they’re up against before time runs out. The episode has been written by Edgar Castillo and is directed by John Behring.

The episode is also set to give us more dynamics between Mitchell, who has just entered the fray, and his former trainee, Cameron Vo (played by Vinessa Vidotto), who are set to reunite for the first time in the Season 4 premiere, airing on October 15.

What Can We Expect from Supervisory Agent Wesley Mitchell?

Image via CBS

When the character was first announced, there were hints dropped that he and Cameron had a past together. In an interview with TV Insider, Soffer discussed his new role on the Dick Wolf series and how his character’s arrival will bring some big changes.

It was revealed that Wes was once Vo’s trainer, making their shared history a key part of their dynamic. Vo, who knows the team well, takes on a role as second-in-command. Soffer also shared insights into how their relationship will develop in the upcoming season, saying:

"She kind of keeps him in line. It’s nice that she kind of respects how hard he was on her in the backstory of it, that he kind of beat her up to build her up and she respects that she’s the agent that she is now because of some of that tutelage. And so that’s nice going forward because he respects her and if she tells him he is out of line or he’s going too far or something, then he listens and he trusts her, which is a nice dynamic."

The cast for FBI: International Season 4 consists of Soffer as Wesley Mitchell, Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate, and Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garrettson.

Catch the Season 4 premiere of FBI: International on October 15 as part of CBS' FBI Tuesdays. You can catch up with past seasons on Paramount+.

FBI: International Elite agents of the FBI's International division travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Release Date September 21, 2021 Creator Cast Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto , Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Eva Jane Willis , Christiane Paul , Christina Wolfe , Sarah Junillon , Stefan Trout , Eric James Gravolin , Jeremy Sisto , Greg Hovanessian , Michael Torpey , Moe Irvin , Jesse Lee Soffer , Asher Miles Fallica , Stephanie Hoston , Jon Tarcy , Elizabeth Mitchell , Alana de la Garza , Adam Fidusiewicz , Miklós Bányai , Kelley Missal , Julian McMahon , Natalie Shinnick , Aaron Serotsky , Alon Aboutboul , Alexander Sokovikov , Christina Rouner , Jay Paulson , Barbara Eve Harris , Laila Drew , Connor Price Main Genre Crime Seasons 4 Creator(s) Dick Wolf , Derek Haas Writers Dick Wolf , Derek Haas Expand

