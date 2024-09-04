Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester is out; Supervisory Special Agent Wesley "Wes' Mitchell is in. When FBI: International returns for Season 4 this fall, the Fly Team will be under the leadership of someone new. Jesse Lee Soffer joined the series as Wes, and new images courtesy of TV Line reveal the character. Wes is described as "charming and rakish, an agent whose impeccable instincts and unconventional tactics fuel his drive to stop at nothing to achieve justice." Lee Soffer is billed as a series regular, giving his character a significant arc in the upcoming season.

One image captures Lee Soffer in a scene where he sports a long-sleeved black button-up shirt and black pants. This is different from his character from Chicago P.D. Jay Halstead, whose signature look consisted of short-sleeved t-shirts and blue jeans. Like other members of the Fly Team, he doesn't have a badge since the team works outside the country and collaborates with Interpol and local police. Another image is a behind-the-scenes look as Lee Soffer poses with his costars Carter Redwood, Christina Wolfe, Eva-Jane Willis, and Vinessa Vidotto. Luke Kleintank is no longer in the series, as he exited in Season 3.

Meet Wesley Mitchell, 'FBI: International's Latest Addition

Close

When the show returns, fans will not meet Wes in the season premiere, but he will appear in later episodes. “Wes is not with the team when the season opens,” showrunner Matt Olmstead told TVLine about the new character. “Viewers meet him when he is investigating a ‘tourism robbery’ crew in Los Angeles — and dealing with turbulence with his girlfriend," he previewed the justice-driven person who also can't escape relationship troubles. Details about who his girlfriend is and the source of the conflict have not been revealed, so we'll have to tune in to see.

Away from Los Angeles, the Fly Team will meet someone new when Tyler Booth, played by Station 19's Jay Hayden, seeks them out. Described as an "intelligent and charismatic agent," Booth calls upon the team for help with a case. He will make his debut later in the season.

FBI: International returns with a shaken-up cast. Redwood and Vidotto are the only original Fly Team members to reprise their characters, Special Agents Andre Raines and Cameron Vo, respectively. Wolfe, who joined the series in Season 3, plays Special Agent Amanda Tate, while Willis plays Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garrettson.

Catch the Season 4 premiere on October 15 on CBS.