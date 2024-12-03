The Federal Bureau of Investigations, the FBI, is the principal federal law enforcement agency in the United States, handling domestic intelligence and threats. Emmy Award-winning creative, Dick Wolf, has created an entire universe based on this single agency, and one of its spinoffs, FBI: International, is welcoming a new character very soon. The FBI Universe returns from a two-week hiatus tonight, with FBI: International premiering Season 4, Episode 6, "They Paid More." Looking ahead to next week's episode, the procedural drama is set to welcome Jay Hayden to the show as he makes his FBI: International debut in the December 10 episode titled, "Keen as a Bean."

Hayden, whose credits include a multi-year stint as Travis Montgomery in the Grey's Anatomy spinoff, Station 19, will debut as U.S.-based agent Tyler Booth. Booth will travel to Budapest, where the FBI's Fly Team is headquartered, to consult with Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell, played by Jesse Lee Soffer, on a case he is working on. In the episode, “Keen as a Bean,” Booth's target is to lure a criminal out of Russia after flipping his ex-wife. Speaking with Deadline, Hayden offers a description of the big bad Booth and the Fly Team will be after, saying:

"His name is Ed Haskins (Will Janowitz) and he’s been on the FBI’s most-wanted list for a long time. Tyler’s been chasing him for a long time and, frustratingly so, hasn’t gotten him. [Haskins] has continued to spread disinformation and release a lot of damaging material and information about people, [which in turn] is getting them killed. Tyler gets a little bit of a break in his case when he finds Ed’s ex-wife and convinces her to help lure him out. Needing a place to trap this guy, Tyler picks a place where he has an old friend, which sets up Tyler vs Wes, or Tyler and Wes. I don’t know, but it feels like every scene is different."

Hayden's character, Booth, has been described as "an intelligent and charismatic agent." The actor and new Fly Team leader, Soffer, are good friends, which makes for some serious chemistry to come. "I think it’s great because Jesse and I have been friends for a long time and we’re very different guys," Hayden says. "We process and think about things differently. [Similarly,] we play two guys who don’t always have the same point of view on how things should be done in a case, like chasing someone or maybe right from wrong. It was like a perfect melding of who we are personally into these characters."

Booth's Personal Life Sips Into His Case

Close

As many who lead intensive career lives can attest to. Oftentimes, work and personal life can mix in very unpleasant ways. In FBI: International this season, Special Agent Amanda Tate (Christina Wolfe) had to remunerate with that as she went undercover for the first time. While she will seek some balance going forward in that regard, Hayden's Booth will see the scales of his tip, as his teenage daughter will be dragged into the case in the December 10 episode. Discussing the twist, Hayden says:

"This was easy for me because I have a teenage daughter. You’re trying to do the right thing, by the book. Keep it cool, keep it professional. But then as soon as Ed brings Tyler’s daughter into it, and he feels like she’s unsafe, the gloves come completely off. Now, it’s up to Wes to hold him back."

FBI: International returns tonight on CBS. Catch up on Paramount+. Stay with Collider for the latest on FBI: International.

FBI: International Elite agents of the FBI's International division travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Release Date September 21, 2021 Cast Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto , Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Eva Jane Willis , Christiane Paul , Christina Wolfe , Sarah Junillon , Stefan Trout , Eric James Gravolin , Jeremy Sisto , Greg Hovanessian , Michael Torpey , Moe Irvin , Jesse Lee Soffer , Asher Miles Fallica , Stephanie Hoston , Jon Tarcy , Elizabeth Mitchell , Alana de la Garza , Adam Fidusiewicz , Miklós Bányai , Kelley Missal , Julian McMahon , Natalie Shinnick , Aaron Serotsky , Alon Aboutboul , Alexander Sokovikov , Christina Rouner , Jay Paulson , Barbara Eve Harris , Laila Drew , Connor Price Seasons 4 Creator(s) Dick Wolf , Derek Haas Writers Dick Wolf , Derek Haas Expand

