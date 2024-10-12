Jesse Lee Soffer has joined FBI: International as the Fly Team’s new boss, Supervisory Special Agent Wes Mitchell, but he's still something of a mystery to viewers ahead of the new season, which premieres on October 15. However, a recurring guest star set to appear soon could be the one who makes the difference. Station 19 star Jay Hayden is joining the series as Agent Tyler Booth, who will be in Budapest looking for assistance on a case when the series kicks off again. Soffer recently sat down with TV Insider and explained what we could expect from Mitchell and Booth when they reunite on screen.

“I got one of my best friends in the world, Jay Hayden, who was on Station 19 most recently, coming to do a big, fun arc playing a character from Wes’ past. He was an old partner, and they went through some stuff together. There’s a really nice relationship dynamic there and obviously Jay and I have a really fun dynamic that I hope comes through on camera,” he continues, “and I think will be a real treat for the fans of television because we’ve always been on TV on different shows and so I think it’ll be really cool to see us in the same universe.”

The character Hayden plays will whisper evil things in Wes' ears, acting as a "kind of a bad angel on his shoulder", Soffer added. "Wes already does things by the beat of his own drummer and that character pours gasoline on that fire and is a bad influence. And Smitty’s [Eva-Jane Willis] like the good angel going, ‘Hey, hold on a second. What are you two thinking?’ So that’s a really fun storyline for the fans.”

Who Will Jesse Lee Soffer Clash With on FBI: International?

It looks like Wes will be butting heads with Smitty, though. Soffer explained that, because Wes likes to operate outside the lines. However, those dynamics should be pretty fun for viewers to see when the series returns to our screens. “Wes really does not do things by procedure, does not do things by the book, and operates by the beat of his own drum, which is a frustration and a thorn in Smitty’s side,” he explains. “There’s some fun relationship dynamics to play out because of their uncertainty of, how much trouble is this guy going to get us in?”

The cast for FBI: International Season 4 consists of Soffer as Wesley Mitchell, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate, and Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garrettson. Catch the Season 4 premiere of FBI: International on October 15 as part of CBS' FBI Tuesdays. You can catch up with past seasons on Paramount+.

