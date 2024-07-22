The Big Picture Jesse Lee Soffer's character on FBI: International is Supervisory Special Agent Wesley "Wes" Mitchell.

Soffer's character is described as charming, rakish, and driven to achieve justice with unconventional tactics.

The transition from Chicago P.D. to FBI: International is not uncommon, with other actors making similar moves.

Following the official confirmation back in June that Jesse Lee Soffer would be joining FBI: International, details surrounding his character have now been exclusively revealed via TVLine. Soffer's place in the Dick Wolf universe of shows looked under threat as his time on Chicago P.D. was confirmed to be over. Then, in an unlikely turn of events, it was announced that the actor would be joining another of Wolf's big series, FBI: International. However, instead of reprising his role as Jay Halstead, the tough-talking, highly-skilled marksman, Soffer would instead be portraying someone new.

According to TVLine, Soffer's FBI: International character, known as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell, is, "Newly embedded to the Fly Team, Wes is described as charming and rakish, an agent whose impeccable instincts and unconventional tactics fuel his drive to stop at nothing to achieve justice." This description is not too dissimilar to that of Halstead, at least not tonally, with Soffer's ability to find the grit and determination that comes with someone working in the force not going to waste. Soffer joins the FBI: International ensemble following the departure of original cast member Luke Kleintank, whose April exit announcement left many in the fandom disappointed, although some unsurprised following his character's disappearance in the most recent season’s penultimate episode.

Soffer Is Not the First to Jump From 'One Chicago' to 'FBI: International'

Close

Despite it being a rare occurrence, Soffer's move from Chicago P.D. to FBI: International is not the first of its kind. Back in April 2024, it was confirmed that fan-favorite Chicago Med actor Colin Donnell would be returning to the Dick Wolf world of shows in the final two episodes of FBI: International Season 3. Donnell is a talented performer with an eye for tough drama, with his addition to the latter stages of Season 3 making for greater gravitas in the season's final moments.

Changes to the FBI: International are now a common occurrence, especially in the wake of the upcoming fourth season. Despite many cuts made to some beloved cast members, the show, and its FBI brothers, were all renewed back in April. The ensemble will see a major shake-up, with plenty of new faces replacing the departure of older ones. The introduction of a friendly face in Soffer will make for an easier transition for fans as FBI: International gears up for an exciting fourth outing. Officially, Season 4 will premiere on October 14, with episodes airing Tuesdays at 9/8c.

Details surrounding Jesse Lee Soffer's new character on FBI: International have been revealed. You can catch up with previous episodes of the show right now on Peacock.

FBI: International Elite agents of the FBI's International division travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Release Date September 21, 2021 Creator Dick Wolf, Derek Haas Cast Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto Main Genre Crime Seasons 3

Watch on Peacock