The upcoming fourth season of FBI: International will have the Fly Team under the leadership of someone new following Scott Forrester's disappearance. Jesse Lee Soffer plays Special Agent Wes Mitchell, the character set to take over. Entertainment Weekly reveals that Mitchell is very different from the rest of the team, and Lee Soffer's character from Chicago P.D., Jay Halstead. “He sort of flies by the seat of his pants,” said the actor about this character. “He has a really carefree attitude about it and he's just going to do his thing and he's a breath of fresh air. He's a lot of fun," concluded Lee Soffer.

FBI: International and Jesse Lee Soffer could use a fun character. All the Fly Team members come off as too serious, and adding someone like Mitchell provides variety. He might even change the team's attitude, being their boss. Mitchell appears to be quite different from Halstead, who was also not fun, given the numerous tragedies he had to deal with in Chicago P.D. But just because he's fun and charming does not mean he's incompetent. Wes has "impeccable instincts and unconventional tactics fuel his drive to stop at nothing to achieve justice."

Jesse Lee Soffer Joins 'FBI: International' In Season 4

Image via NBC

The Fly Team under Wes will not be a thing when the show's fourth season premieres. The episode begins in Los Angeles as he investigates "a ‘tourism robbery’ crew in Los Angeles." His partner gets shot, and the perpetrators flee to Budapest. Being one not to let justice go unserved, especially when it hits close to home, Wes follows them there, which is how he meets the Fly Team in the season premiere. Wes is "dealing with turbulence with his girlfriend" in his personal life, as previewed by showrunner Matt Olmstead. He also has an existing connection to the team, as he has a shared history with Cameron Vo. This history will unfold throughout the fourth season.

The cast for FBI: International Season 4 consists of Lee Soffer, Carter Redwood as Andre Rains, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate, and Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garrettson. Station 19 star Jay Hayden is set to appear later in the season as Tyler Booth, an "intelligent and charismatic agent" seeking the help of the Fly Team with a case.

FBI begins CBS' FBI Tuesdays on October 15 at 8 p.m., followed by FBI: International at 9 p.m. and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m.