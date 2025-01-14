The Fly Team is not catching a break when FBI: International returns on Tuesday, January 28. If Vo being shot in the fall finale was wild, the team is in for another surprise when a team member is taken. This has Greg Csonka (Beau Knapp) written all over it as he tries to outsmart the team and make a clean break. CBS released some images from FBI: International Season 4, Episode 9, “The Kill Floor.” The images preview the new crisis as Andre (Carter Redwood) is grabbed from the streets of Budapest, sending the team on an exigent search before the worst happens. Csonka has proven that he’s not above killing and the team delays Andre might get killed. Below is the official logline, which previews the two arcs the episode will focus on.

“A member of the Fly Team goes missing as the hunt for Greg Csonka continues in Paris. Meanwhile, Vo’s (Vinessa Vidotto) life hangs in the balance after being shot.”

Two Lives Are at Risk in ‘FBI: International’ Season 4, Episode 9