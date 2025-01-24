The hunt for Greg Csonka (Beau Knapp) continues in the second half of FBI: International Season 4. Following harrowing developments in the fall finale and Csonka's constant affronts on Wes' (Jesse Lee Soffer) life, the Fly Team wastes no time going after him after he escapes custody. But that's easier said than done since Csonka is a seasoned criminal with no qualms about killing, as they learn in a new sneak peek from the episode. Since he escaped, Csonka has been trying to find sanctuary before his next steps, and the team learns where he might be hiding. Meanwhile, Vo's (Vinessa Vidotto) life is still in danger after getting shot, as teased by the logline below.

"A member of the Fly Team goes missing as the hunt for Greg Csonka continues in Paris. Meanwhile, Vo’s life hangs in the balance after being shot."

The Fly Team Has Their Work Cut for Them in FBI: International Season 4 Midseason Premiere.

The video above reveals that the team has spread its net worldwide to catch Csonka wherever he surfaces. Wes is informed that Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) has offered more resources should they need them. They refresh themselves on Csonka's case, and seeing his partner on the big screen reminds Wes of what he lost and the personal stakes in this case. "It's just hard to believe he's gone sometimes," Wes says.

Meanwhile, the proficient Tate (Christina Wolfe) has unearthed some information that might tell them where the Csonka might be hiding. Tate reveals that he has some connections in Paris, and based on what has happened there in the last few days, there is reason to believe that's where Csonka is. Murderers are very predictable. The first thing Csonka does when he gets to Paris is kill someone to take over their organization. "Convicts always fall back into old habits when cornered," new team member Tyler Booth (Jay Hayden) says.

It's not lost on Wes who he is dealing with. Csonka is as bad as they come. "When I first ran into Csonka in his youth center, I looked into the eyes of a guy surprised he lived that long. He has no fear of anything," Wes says as the team heads for Paris. The midseason premiere images revealed that Csonka might be waiting for them and is prepared to do anything to avoid arrest. He kidnaps Andre, although it's unclear what he wants with Andre.

Tune in to CBS this Tuesday, January 28, to watch the episode "The Kill Floor." You can catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

