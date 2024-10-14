FBI: International has a new boss incoming for the fourth season of the series, in the form of Jesse Lee Soffer, with the former Chicago P.D. star diving headfirst into action when it returns to CBS on October 15. Collider is delighted to introduce a sneak peek at the upcoming season as Soffer's character, Supervisory Agent Wesley Mitchell, reunites with his former trainee, Cameron Vo (played by Vinessa Vidotto).

The sneak peek reveals that Mitchell and Vo have some tension in their past, with Mitchell admitting he was a hard taskmaster with unusual methods. Requesting they start fresh, and she addresses him by his name instead of his title, he's keen to clear the air. He requests that they put their differences aside, and she agrees that his training was unorthodox but effective. It looks like the two will make a fine partnership in the series going forward.

The cast for FBI: International Season 4 consists of Soffer as Wesley Mitchell, Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate, and Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garrettson.

What Can We Expect from Supervisory Agent Wesley Mitchell?

When the character was first announced, there was also a tease included that the character had a connection to Cameron Vo. Soffer talked to TV Insider in an interview about his new character on the Dick Wolf series and how his presence promises to shake things up. It was revealed that Wes was Vo's trainer, so Vo acts as Wes' anchor with that past relationship between them and their new dynamics. She knows everyone well and becomes second-in-command. The actor talked about how their relationship would take form in the upcoming season, saying:

"She kind of keeps him in line. It’s nice that she kind of respects how hard he was on her in the backstory of it, that he kind of beat her up to build her up and she respects that she’s the agent that she is now because of some of that tutelage. And so that’s nice going forward because he respects her and if she tells him he is out of line or he’s going too far or something, then he listens and he trusts her, which is a nice dynamic."

Catch the Season 4 premiere of FBI: International on October 15 as part of CBS' FBI Tuesdays. You can catch up with past seasons on Paramount+.

FBI: International Elite agents of the FBI's International division travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Release Date September 21, 2021

