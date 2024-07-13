The Big Picture FBI franchise returns to Tuesday nights with FBI: International joining the lineup on October 15.

Season 4 brings changes, including new cast member Jesse Lee Soffer from Dick Wolf's One Chicago world.

The international division heads to Budapest to tackle dangerous cases and new threats to American interests abroad.

The FBI shows are preparing to get back on the case and bring police procedural drama back to Tuesday nights. Today, CBS set the dates for its slate of original programming in the upcoming season, including all three of the popular crime drama series from mega-producer Dick Wolf. Sandwiched between the flagship show and FBI: Most Wanted, the franchise's youngest spinoff, FBI: International will make its Fall debut on Tuesday, October 15 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the first episode from its fourth season.

All three of the FBI series are looking to bounce back from shortened seasons following the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that took place last year. The vital fight for better wages and protections for writers and actors hamstrung the franchise's return, delaying their premiere last year and cutting seasons down to only 13 episodes. Despite the shorter run, the Wolf-produced procedurals remain staples in the CBS lineup, with International averaging an impressive 7.2 million live viewers. The widespread success across all three teams is why the network handed all three shows renewals earlier this year, with the main series secured through the 2027/2028 season.

FBI: International takes the franchise beyond U.S. borders to Budapest, where the members of the FBI "Fly Team" are stationed to help quell threats to American interests abroad. Initially, under the command of Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank), the team would mostly operate in Europe and take on an array of dangerous cases that only become more complicated as they navigate the restrictions of operating under a different country's jurisdiction. The most recent season highlighted the peril that the team itself faces daily after a bombing at the headquarters leaves them shaken and scrambling to find the criminals responsible.

'FBI: International' Season 4 Adds Some Extra Dick Wolf Universe Firepower

Season 4 will see a considerable shakeup within the cast after the departure of co-leads Kleintank and Heida Reed. Fortunately, help is coming from within the Dick Wolf universe as Chicago P.D. alum Jesse Lee Soffer is coming aboard in an undisclosed role. He's just the latest to leap over from Wolf's One Chicago world, but his role will be far more in-depth as a series regular coming to help deal with the loss of two of the team's most important members. Around him, that still leaves a core group of Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate, and Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garretson.

FBI: International returns to CBS for Season 4 on Tuesday, October 15 at 9 p.m. with new episodes following weekly at the same time. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the new season in the run-up to the franchise's return.

FBI: International Elite agents of the FBI's International division travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Release Date September 21, 2021 Cast Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto Main Genre Crime Seasons 3

