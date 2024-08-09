The Big Picture FBI: International debuts with new agent Wes Mitchell, played by Jesse Lee Soffer, taking over leadership of the Fly Team.

Soffer's departure from Chicago P.D. marks a shift to a charming and rakish character focused on unconventional tactics for justice.

FBI: International returns this October.

Come October, Tuesday nights on CBS will be the home of police procedurals with the FBI shows leading the way. The franchise's youngest spin-off, FBI: International, will make its Fall debut on Tuesday, October 15, and it will be bringing a new agent onboard. Jesse Lee Soffer has undergone a unique couple of months in recent times. After his time on Dick Wolf's Chicago P.D seemed to have come to an unexpected end, in an unexpected turn of events, Soffer joined FBI: International as a series regular for season 4. When the show returns later in the fall, Soffer will not return to the familiar character of Jay Halstead, rather he will portray Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell.

While Soffer's Halstead was a cherished member of Chicago P.D's Intelligence unit, he was not in leadership. That honor and burden fell on the shoulders of Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). However, his new character in International will have the reins of leadership thrust into his hands as he takes over from the departing Fly Team leader Scott Forrester, played by Luke Kleintank. As we build up to the show's return, a post on X by Wolf Entertainment, has offered us our first look at Soffer in the upcoming fourth season of FBI: International, with the character seen via a behind-the-scenes clip from the new season. It is only for a brief moment, but the clip shows Soffer as Wes as the crew of FBI: International season 4 are checking out dailies from their filming session.

Brief, but the shot of Wes will have fans wondering exactly what sort of character he will turn out to be compared to that of Jay Halstead. The character description for Wes reads, "Newly embedded to the Fly Team, Wes is described as charming and rakish, an agent whose impeccable instincts and unconventional tactics fuel his drive to stop at nothing to achieve justice." Kleintank's departure and Soffer's arrival is not the only bit of shakeup that has hit FBI: International in the off season. The cast has also seen the departure of Kleintank's co-lead, Heida Reed, leaving Soffer to work with a group of Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate, and Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garretson.

There Is A Lot of 'FBI' To Come In The Future

Just like the rest of the shows within the franchise, including FBI: Most Wanted and FBI, FBI: International was renewed for three more seasons in recent months. So we are set to see more of Soffer and his team for a long time to come. One of the most fascinating characters in International is Cameron Vo, played by Vidotto. Tough as nuts and competitive, who has perfected the blend of passion and anger, Vo is yet to show any romantic angle to herself. While some might be interested in this, it is certainly not something Vidotto is interested in going forward. The actress spoke about the prospect previously, saying,

"No, I haven’t had conversations about it. I don’t know what will happen. It’s up to all our amazing writers and EPs. Vo is exhausted. She’s had four guys, it just hasn’t bloomed properly, or in a healthy way, or at the right time. Even though I had this big episode where she’s passionate, and you get to see that side of her, I would like to see more of a personal life for Vo, but maybe not a love life necessarily."

Catch up with past seasons of FBI: International on Paramount+ before Season 4 debuts this fall.

FBI: International Elite agents of the FBI's International division travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Release Date September 21, 2021 Creator Dick Wolf, Derek Haas Cast Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto Main Genre Crime Seasons 3

Watch on Paramount+