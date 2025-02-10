Friction within the workplace can, oftentimes, not be averted, especially if the job description is anywhere near the intensity the Fly Team on FBI: International have to function under. After getting a 90-day assignment to the Fly Team, Agent Tyler Booth, played by Jay Hayden, found himself looking at the happy prospect of earning a promotion. Besides it being an opportunity to jumpstart his career once more, more importantly, it provided him with the chance to be closer to his daughter. However, standing between him and this unique opportunity would be the positive testimony of Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis). And Smitty wouldn't give it.

Since taking over the Fly Team, Wesley “Wes” Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Smitty have had their clashes, with Tyler being a catalyst of sorts in that tussle. Speaking to TV Insider, Willis revealed that Tyler's negative influence on Wes, and having to lie for him in order for the promotion to pull through, was something the agent wouldn't do. Hence, talk of her departing the team altogether. "I don’t think Smitty bluffs really," Willis reveals to the outlet. "She can be quite guarded, and it can take quite a lot to earn her trust and the ongoing kind of battle that she was having with Mitchell [Jesse Lee Soffer] at the very start of the season, and then that kind of being compounded and made even more dangerous with Tyler’s presence, I think that made her feel that she really was a thorn in Mitchell’s side and that she needed to step aside so that they could run the team the way that they want to run the team." Adding:

"It’s his team, and if they keep going head-to-head all the time, it can cause problems and it’s not really how you want a team to run. You want everyone to be on the same page and everyone to be pulling in the same direction.”

Smitty is Sold to Truth and Integrity

Image via CBS

Integrity and an allegiance to the truth can be a difficult combination to find in people. However, these character traits are very much present in Smitty, and she would have rather “maintained her position as a kind of law-abiding, rule following person, not lie to anyone who calls her for that call and to just step aside and go find another team that’s more in line with the way that she wants to do things. Even though she has made some incredible relationships on the Fly Team, I think that at that point she was willing to go, ‘Okay, I don’t think this is a good fit. I’m going to step aside.'”

Thankfully, Smitty didn't have to quit her role, as Tyler withdrew himself from consideration, before the pair parted ways on amicable terms. While her tussle with Tyler might have ended on a relatively good note, Smitty will be tested again soon. This coming Tuesday, in an episode titled, “Veritas Fidelis,” Smitty will have to, alongside the Fly Team, investigate the death of an American student at her old university. The elitist traditions which were rife during Smitty's time still remain, and she's back to fight it once more.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 11, to watch the episode. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.