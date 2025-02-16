Since returning for its fourth season, the Fly Team on FBI: International has had its hands full. Wesley “Wes” Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) took over as leader of the team, and the team continued their dangerous job of securing American lives abroad. The scope of their job means the team interfaces with many foreign governments, and thanks to Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson, played by Eva-Jane Willis, such communications go off without a hitch. However, there seems to be some in-house communication problems in recent episodes.

Agent Tyler Booth's (Jay Hayden) 3-month-long assignment to the Fly Team was no walk in the park, as friction between Booth and Smitty sometimes became glaringly evident, with the Europol agent worried about Booth's influence on Wes. It ultimately came to a head when Smitty refused to lie to help Booth secure a promotion, after which the agent departed the team. Having already tried to resign during the tussle with Booth, Smitty signaled an intention to be true to her convictions. Wes on the other hand, firmly rejected the resignation, potentially lining up an improvement in a relationship that has endured many clashes.

Speaking in an interview with Parade, Willis discusses how Wes and Smitty's relations will hopefully improve going forward, in light of recent developments and the revelations made in "Veritas Fidelis." "I think that it will be like a love/hate relationship between her and Wes," Willis said:

"Because I think he will continue to do things on his own, sometimes in a rebellious manner, and that will be uncomfortable for Smitty. I think she'll try where she can to be more flexible. But ultimately she has to keep good relationships with each country that they go to. If he jeopardizes that, then they have no way in, so she is in a difficult position in that sense. But I think when he sat her down and said, 'I need you, and I'm not going to let you leave,' that was really affirming for her. I think, in a way, she was longing for that reassurance that he does value her and he does want her on the team. I think since that conversation, there's now the possibility for their relationship to have more mutual trust, more mutual respect, and a deeper level of friendship."

Obeying the Rules Might Ultimately Keep Someone Safe on 'FBI: International'

Image via CBS

With each passing episode, the Smitty lore continues to expand. Her consistent dedication to being law-abiding is likely one of the reasons why Wes ultimately persuades her to stay, despite her willingness to leave. The healthy relationship between Wes and Smitty will also be important going forward, as the FBI has dispatched Special Agent Riley Quinn (Veronica St. Clair), on a secret mission. Smitty's love for following the rules might be what saves the Fly Team.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesdays at 9 PM ET to watch new episodes on FBI: International. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.