When FBI: International returns for Season 4 this month, the Fly Team will have new leadership. Supervisory Agent Wesley "Wes" Mitchell will take over from Supervisory Agent Scott Forrester, who disappeared at the end of Season 3. Jesse Lee Soffer described Wes as "a breath of fresh air." “He sort of flies by the seat of his pants, has a really carefree attitude about it, and he's just going to do his thing. He's a lot of fun," Lee Soffer told Entertainment Weekly. A new sneak peek introduces the character to the team and the viewers as Wes takes over leading a team that has known one leader since its inception while keeping Americans safe in that stretch of Europe.

"It's awkward at times being the new guy, especially as a boss. But I'm glad to be working with you guys," the character introduces himself to the team as he settles into his new position. They hang out somewhere outdoors, and Wes makes a promise to them. "If it ever goes down," he says, "I will absolutely have your back," he concludes. When has it never gone down in FBI: International? The video changes from the serene team meeting to high-octane scenes in European streets. It teases a lot of action, explosions, and hand combat -- with Wes at the center of it. "Welcome to being the boss," Vo tells him.

What to Expect in 'FBI: International' Season 4

The season finds the Fly Team without a leader, but that situation will change during the series premiere. The episode "A Leader, Not a Tourist" begins in Los Angeles as Wes investigates a tourism robbery crew. Per the official episode logline below, the investigation turns dark, and the robbers flee to Budapest. He follows them to the city, which is how he runs into the Fly Team. He is described as having "impeccable instincts and unconventional tactics fuel his drive to stop at nothing to achieve justice." He's "dealing with turbulence with his girlfriend" in his private life, showrunner Matt Olmstead told TV Line.

"The Fly Team is introduced to Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell when his partner is shot in Los Angeles and the suspects flee to Budapest, sending Mitchell overseas."

The cast for FBI: International Season 4 consists of Lee Soffer, Carter Redwood as Andre Rains, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate, and Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garrettson. Station 19 star, Jay Hayden is set to appear later in the season as Tyler Booth, an "intelligent and charismatic agent" seeking the help of the Fly Team with a case.

FBI begins CBS' FBI Tuesdays on October 15 at 8 p.m., followed by FBI: International at 9 p.m. and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. Catch up on Paramount+.

FBI: International Release Date September 21, 2021 Cast Luke Kleintank , Heida Reed , Carter Redwood , Vinessa Vidotto Seasons 3 Creator Dick Wolf, Derek Haas Main Genre Crime

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+